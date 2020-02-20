The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow's March 3 Episodes Delayed

The CW will air reruns of The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on March 3, not new episodes as originally announced. The CW just released a brief correction to their March 3 schedule, noting that the season 5 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "Meet the Legends," will air on March 3 rather than the previously-announced episode, "Mr. Parker's Cul de Sac." That episode will follow The Flash's "Love is a Battlefield," which aired two weeks ago, replacing "The Death of the Speed Force," the episode that will bring Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) back to the series. No reason was given for the change.

Such changes are not unusual, and reasons behind them can be many. It's possible that the network anticipates something else going on that day -- often a sporting event, political event, or a special episode of a competing network's show -- to be such a big draw that they don't want to air new episodes against it and have some audience members fall behind. It's also possible that they just don't think visual effects will be done on time, or that they want to delay it to sync up with events happening on Supergirl and Batwoman, or any number of other possibilities.

You can check out the official synopses for the March 3 reruns below.

THE FLASH

“Love Is A Battlefield” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

LOVE IS IN THE AIR – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe – Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh. Original airdate 2/11/2020.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Meet The Legends” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION – Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan. Original airdate 1/21/2020.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

