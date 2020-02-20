Zack Snyder Reveals New Look at Ben Affleck's Knightmare Batman

One of the most popular things to come out of Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was the alternate look for Ben Affleck's Dark Knight where he ditched his cape for a trench-coat and goggles. Set in an alternate future where Darkseid has taken over the world and uses Superman like a weapon, the "Knightmare Batman" maintains a place in many fan's hearts even though the eventual payoff of that subplot will never be addressed on the big screen. Perhaps in tribute to Affleck's recent comments about working on the franchise, and dropping out of his planned solo movie, Snyder has shared a new image of him in costume in the fan-favorite outfit on Vero. Check it out below!

The director has opened up previously that there was more of an arc planned for the "Knightmare" world conceived by Bruce Wayne during his dark fantasy featuring Superman as humanity's oppressor, something that would be spurned by the death of Lois Lane. Further scenes of this world would have seemingly been seen in the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League as well.

"If someone lost someone close to them they might become Susceptible (sic) to a certain Equation and might blame a certain Bat for events that a too soon Bruce would know nothing about," Snyder previously said, alluding to Darkseid's Anti-Life Equation.

(Photo: Zack Snycer)

Whether the Snyder Cut exists in some form has been a matter of some debate. Some reports suggested the Snyder Cut did not exist in any workable form, but according to Snyder, the cut does exist. He's even gone as far as to suggest CGI work had been done on his version of the film. On VERO, Snyder stated, "Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I've made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film."

A broad report on the state of DC Films at Warner Bros. suggested that any hope of ever seeing the Snyder Cut is a pipe dream. The report suggests that finishing Snyder’s version of the film would cost millions of dollars in editing and visual effects work and that Warner Bros. isn’t interesting in spending that money on a film that was a “commercial disaster” upon release, one that their DC Films franchise has moved past with the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker. Snyder posted a photo to VERO to rebuke that idea. In the comments, he told fans that he is “tired of people saying it’s not real.”

