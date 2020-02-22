The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Celebrates Wrapping Production in Panama

James Gunn has taken a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to film The Suicide Squad, which is Warner Bros.' second attempt at telling the story of DC's beloved supervillain team. Most of the movie was shot in Atlanta, Georgia but the cast and crew recently took production to Panama to finish up the film. Gunn has been keeping fans informed on what's happening in Panama via social media, and according to his latest Instagram post, The Suicide Squad has officially wrapped production in Central America.

“That’s a wrap on our time in #Panama. #TheSuicideSquad isn’t quite done shooting but we’re approaching the finish line and we did just wrap some key cast members - @joaquincosiooficial, @itsdanielamelchior, @joelkinnaman, @johncena and @steveagee. Each one of them have defied expectations, gone above and beyond the call of duty, and touched my heart. I am grateful for all of them, as well as for the people of #ColonPanama and #PanamaCityPanama who helped to make our time here so special. Video courtesy @gretelroux,” Gunn wrote.

You can check out the video in the post below:

Recently, set photos from The Suicide Squad leaked and showed Margot Robbie in a brand new Harley Quinn costume, which you can check out here.

Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Since the upcoming movie is being billed as both a sequel and a reboot by Warner Bros. Pictures, it's not clear how this movie ties into Birds of Prey.

The upcoming DC film is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021, and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is currently playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC films include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!