Mark Hamill Reminisces Over an Old Joker Moment From The New Batman Adventures

Most people know Mark Hamill for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, but DC fans know him best as the voice of Joker. The actor has voiced the iconic villain in Batman: The Animated Series, Mask of the Phantasm, New Batman Adventures, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Birds of Prey, Justice League, Robot Chicken, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. The actor occasionally tweets about his history with Joker, even celebrating the 27th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series last year. Earlier this week, someone posted an iconic Joker moment from New Batman Adventures. The clip is from season one, episode seven, "Joker's Millions." Here's what Hamill had to say about it:

“22 years ago today, this moment aired on television ‘Joker's Millions,’” @TheAnimatedBat wrote.

“See, it's funny because even a delusional psychopath is terrified of the #InternalRevenueService #Clownsplaining,” Hamill replied.

You can check out the clip in the tweet below:

See, it's funny because even a delusional psychopath is terrified of the #InternalRevenueService. 🃏#Clownsplaining https://t.co/odl4pOPfyy — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 23, 2020

Many people commented on the post:

“You're my favourite Joker. I really enjoyed listening to you voice the clown prince of crime in BTAS. Have so many wonderful memories of watching this tv series as a kid,” @Rotj__luke wrote.

“Can we have a new cartoon with the Joker breaking into the IRS in order to get Donald Trump's tax returns? Please???,” @RobinSMessing suggested.

“I feel like the #clownsplaining hashtag should totally be a thing now,” @melaber77 added.

While it's been a few years since Hamill voiced the Clown Prince of Crime, the character Joker is still thriving. Todd Phillips' film, Joker, was recently nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning two (Best Actor and Best Score).

Despite being the most nominated film at the Oscars this year, Joker was the lowest-rated Best Picture nominee on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was met with mostly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the festival’s top prize. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to 78% once it was screened again at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now it's settled at 68%. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the audience score is a bit higher, earning 88%.

