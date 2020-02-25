Black Lightning "The Book of War: Chapter Two" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "The Book of War: Chapter Two", the upcoming March 2nd episode of Black Lightning. The episode will pick up the threads of Monday night's "The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming" in which Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) learned that the United States military was responsible for the creation of Tyson Sykes/Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) and, in a sense, the entire conflict with the ASA and Markovia as after the war, Sykes defected to the country of Markovia rather than return to a segregated America.. Now, after defeating him during the mission to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams), Gravedigger has set his sights on all-out war with Freeland and the stakes have never been higher with Freeland's very survival yet to be determined.

In the preview, which you can check out below, it seems that the government is planning to deal with Gravedigger for good by bombing Freeland should Black Lightning and his family be unsuccessful in their fight against him. It's a terrifying prospect considering that Gravedigger will be even more powerful than he was last time Black Lightning encountered him. Lynn left behind her meta boost serum and Gravedigger was seen using it, giving him even more powers than he had before, powers that he plans to use for vengeance when he arrives in Freeland.

Tyson first made his debut in the comics in 2008's Checkmate vol. 2 #24, and was co-created by Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann, and Joe Bennett. He is the second character to hold the mantle of Gravedigger after Ulysses Hazard initially held the name since 1977.

You can check out the official synopsis for "The Book of War: Chapter Two" below.

THE PIERCE FAMILY PREPARES FOR WAR – After learning that Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady) and the Markovians are coming to attack Freeland, the Pierce family prepares for war. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Book of War: Chapter Two" will debut on March 2.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.