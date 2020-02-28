Lucifer Season 6: Showrunners On Board For Netflix Renewal

Sooner or later we will have to update that massive conversation we had with Lucifer showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, because ComicBook.com has learned that it is looking more and more like a sixth season of the fan-favorite DC/Vertigo drama is going to happen on Netflix. The series, which ran for three seasons on Fox before being cancelled, was given a last-minute reprieve for a fourth season at Netflix. The huge success of that fourth season and high hopes for what's to come have apparently transformed what was designed as a "fifth and final season" into just a "fifth season, with Modrovich and Henderson now saying that they are on board of Netflix truly wants more.

There is no telling what, exactly, the sixth season would be about, or whether it would seriously change the planned season five finale to add more onto the end of the show. Still, Lucifans are hardly likely to look a gift horse in the mouth and Lucifer Twitter has been going nuts since the rumors started to swirl.

With its fourth season rated as the most popular series on any streaming service last year and a cameo appearance on The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover getting a whole new audience excited about the character, it's been a good year for Lucifer Morningstar.

The fifth season recently cast God, and teased a return from Eve, which seems like a hard thing for a prospective sixth season to top, but given that the Lucifer writers have had to write "the end" a few times now, it seems pretty likely they would be able to figure something out.

Shortly after Ellis made an appearance on "Crisis on Infinite Earths," Fatman Beyond host Marc Bernardin took to social media to pitch Warner Bros. on a miniseries teaming Lucifer with John Constantine (Matt Ryan) -- and both Ryan and Lucifer executive producer Joe Henderson are up for it. The pair shared a scene in "Crisis," in which it was implied that there was some complicated backstory that involved Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and was maybe a little contentious. Bernardin's pitch would be a road trip story, taking the pair from coast to coast.

"The Lucifer cameo just exceeded my wildest expectations because I think both Matt and Tom fed off of each other in a way that none of us were expecting," the event's showrunner told ComicBook.com. "Lauren Certo wrote that scene, and she did such a great job on the page -- and I loved that scene when I read that, but seeing the the chemistry that Tom and Matt have together and the way they riff off from each other? That was a wonderful surprise."

The first four seasons of Lucifer are currently available on Netflix, with a fifth (and not-so-final?) season planned for later this year.

The news was first reported by TVLine.

