Batman Figure Gives Bat-Armor an Amazing Godzilla Spin

Warner Bros. has two big movie franchises going at the moment, and one figurine combines them both into one epic amalgamation! The DC Universe meets the Monsterverse for a version of Batman wearing Bat-Armor that's been given a major Godzilla makeover. You can check out the epic result of Godzilla Batman below, courtesy of Bat Zemo! The cool part about the figure is that it actually does look like someone combined Ben Affleck's Batman from Batman v Superman and the current movie version of Godzilla, from the 2014 Godzilla reboot and recent Godzilla: King of the Monsters sequel. Take a look at Batman in his Godzilla armor, below:

This Godzilla-themed Batman armor has been a hit with fans, for obvious reasons. In fact, the Godzilla Bat-Armor has struck such a resounding chord that some fans are already turning this concept figurine into full-fledged cosplay (see below). If this keeps up, DC and Warner Bros. might actually have to find a way to bring this concept to life onscreen or on the page!

Both the Batman and Godzilla movie franchises have been through some recent slumps, but are nonetheless poised for some big things coming. Warner Bros.' Monsterverse franchise underperformed with King of the Monsters, despite it being a showcase of classic Toho monster fights. Still, Godzilla vs Kong is bringing together two of the most popular giant monsters in cinema, and both have solid reboot foundations under them in Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla vs. Kong will be an event film, for sure.

Meanwhile, the Batman franchise has moved on from Ben Affleck, with former Twilight actor Robert Pattinson taking over the Batsuit. Director Matt Reeves has officially started rolling cameras on his reboot film The Batman, which has cast some promising actors in key roles. That includes Zoe Kravitz playing Selina Kyle / Catwoman; Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin; Paul Dano as Edward Nigma / The Riddler; John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson (or maybe Harvey Dent?); Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and ANdy Serkis as Alfred.

Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on November 20th.

Upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.