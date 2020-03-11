Stargirl Embraces Her Power in New Teaser

Stargirl is coming to both The CW and DC Universe in just a two more months and now, fans are getting another brief look at the young DC hero in action in a new teaser for the upcoming series. The brief teaser offers a glimpse of Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore in action as Stargirl with a voice over talking about how she finally knows who she really is offering a sense of optimism as she wields the Cosmic Staff against her adversary.

Fans of The CW's DC TV programming got a first, albeit brief, look at Stargirl during its recent Arrowverse crossover event, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" in which, after the events of "Crisis" it was established that Stargirl exists on Earth-2 in the newly-remade Multiverse, though it is unlikely that Stargirl will experience any crossover with The CW's existing DC shows. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Stargirl will debut first on DC Universe on May 11 followed by the network television premiere on The CW on Tuesday, May 12 in a sharing situation between the two platforms.

Stargirl also isn't the only of the DC Universe shows to have something of a "sharing" situation in terms of its broadcast. Doom Patrol's second season will air on both DC Universe and the upcoming HBO Max.

"It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing." executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed in an interview last year. "And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting."

"It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school," Johns explained. "It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

Based off of DC characters created by Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. Johns executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. In addition to Basinger and Wilson, the series stars Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone.

Stargirl debuts Monday, May 11 on DC Universe. It will debut on The CW the next day, Tuesday, May 12.

