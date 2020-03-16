The Flash: "The Exorcism of Nash Wells" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Exorcism of Nash Wells", Tuesday's upcoming episode of The Flash. As we saw last week on The CW series, The Flash finally made good on the teases of other versions of Harrison Wells in recent episodes by having Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash possess Nash Wells and then, while in Nash's body, attempt to kill Cisco. He was apprehended and put in the pipeline, but now that he has a body to work with, Thawne is bent on destroying Barry. However, Team Flash has other ideas.

As previews for the episode have teased, as his speed begins to run out thanks to the death of the Speed Force, a desperate Barry will do whatever it takes to be fast enough to deal with Reverse-Flash now that the adversary has taken over Nash Wells' body. The "whatever takes" of it all means trying some dangerous speed steroids whose impacts are unknown and if the preview is any indication, they may not have the intended effect and will have to lean on his friends for help.

Of course, the episode will feature more than just Barry dealing with the threat of Thawne. Photos also reveal the return of Chief David Singh (Patrick Sabongui) as well as hints at the fate of Kamilla Hwang (Victoria Park) who Mirror Iris (Candice Patton) attacked last episode in order to prevent her from telling anyone the truth: she's not really Iris. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below as well as read on for the photos from the episode.

A DANGEROUS NEW META HITS CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Sterling Gates.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. "The Exorcism of Nash Wells" will debut on March 17.