Supergirl: Lex Luthor Makes a Play to Destroy All Kryptonians in "Deus Lex Machina" Preview

While The CW's Arrowverse has been on a brief hiatus after the network's shows were hit with production shutdowns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but for Supergirl fans there is a light at the end of the entertainment tunnel. The series is set to return with new episodes on Sunday, April 26th and now a new preview for "Deus Lex Machina" is giving fans their first look at not just the extent of Lex Luthor's latest scheme, but at series star Melissa Benoist's directorial debut as well.

In the preview, which you can check out in the video above, Lex (Jon Cryer) makes it very clear that his first order of business is to destroy the Kryptonians. That means not just Superman, his long-time nemesis, but Supergirl (Benoist) as well. It's a plan that no doubt ties into the ongoing Leviathan threat. As we've seen since "Crisis on Infinite Earths" left Lex perceived as a hero rather than the villain he actually is, he's been working to get close to Leviathan -- no doubt for his own gain. As for how Lex ended up in that position of hero rather than villain, it's something that the episode will finally reveal as well. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl.

As we noted previously, the episode marks Benoist's directorial debut, something she spoke a bit about last summer, noting that it's something she's wanted to do for some time.

“I’ve been wanting to direct since season 3, but couldn’t last year because of scheduling conflicts, so [star] David Harewood did it first,” Benoist said. “I just felt really drawn to it for a couple of seasons now, just because you know the show so well, and you get to know the character, and the world, and the tone of the show so well that you can’t help but envision certain scenes in a certain way. I want to play with that.”

“These shows are so massive that it’s not like directing any other show on TV, I would imagine, and everyone has said as much to me. I’m literally trying to be a sponge, and I will learn something new every single day I’m shadowing,” she says. “It’s just a matter of talking to actors, making sure everyone feels creative and collaborative even though we have these massive constraints with budget and special effects. It’s like a chess game, I’ve realized. You move your pawn one way, and then someone knocks your rook down because you can’t do a certain stunt you wanted to do. It’s all about compromising and trying to be as creative as you can within those boundaries, which is a cool challenge.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Deus Lex Machina" will debut April 26th.

