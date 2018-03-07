The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: March 7 Edition

It’s new comics day here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Infinity Countdown #1 is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Mike Deodato and Aaron Kuder and a cover by Nick Bradshaw. The official description is listed below.

“The Saga of the Infinity Stones begins! As the Infinity Stones reappear around the cosmos, the ultimate race for power is on!! Battles will be fought, blood will be spilled, lives will be lost… all as the greatest cosmic heroes and villains vie for possession of the Power Stone, towering over a remote asteroid, somehow grown to the size of a building. Watch as the path to Infinity opens before your eyes and the END lies near…”

Batman: White Knight #6 is written and drawn by Sean Murphy. The official description is included below.

“Gotham City’s strongest alliance comes to an end when Gordon’s trust in Batman reaches its limit. On the verge of resignation, the commissioner attempts a final act of public service, but an unlikely intervention allows the Dark Knight to fight another day. Meanwhile, Jack’s mission takes a hit when his pills lose effect—and under cover of all this chaos, Neo Joker is positioned to take the city hostage.”

She-Hulk #163 is written by Mariko Tamaki with art by Diego Olortegui and a cover by Scott Wilson. The official description is included below.

“IT’S NOT EASY BEING GREEN! Jen Walters has gone through some stuff. She’s fought golems made of rage and fear, faced monsters twice her size and won plenty of tough court battles. What’s next for Jen? Well…let’s find out.”

Matt Mueller: ‘Ghostbusters’ Annual 2018

If you haven’t been reading Ghostbusters, this is the perfect time to hop on board.

The Ghostbusters Annual features everything you already love about the series but also plants the seeds for the dimension-hopping Crossing Over event. If you’re looking for something immensely entertaining, you can’t do much better than this.

Ghostbusters Annual 2018 is written by Erik Burnham with art by Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado with a cover by Tim Lattie. The official description is below.

“When urban miners discover what appears to be a centuries-old, man-made chamber 600 feet below the streets of New York City, they unwittingly unleash an unnamed entity with designs on dominance… an entity that will soon answer to the name SAMHAIN. Join the original Ghostbusters in this double-sized annual that will also sow the seeds for Crossing Over!”

Ghostbusters Annual 2018 is in comic shops now.

Jamie Lovett: ‘The Highest House’ #1

A brand new series from IDW focuses on a boy named Moth, a slave whose life is about to change thanks to a powerful entity named Obsidian.

Both have big plans, and it will be interesting to see who wins out in the end.

The Highest House #1 is written by Mike Carey with art by Peter Gross and Fabien Alquier, with a cover by Yuko Shimizu. The official description is included below.

“The creators behind The Unwritten, Mike Carey and Peter Gross, invite you into The Highest House, the story of a slave boy named Moth, who makes friends with a powerful entity called Obsidian that promises advancement and happiness. Clearly, Obsidian has a hidden agenda, but Moth has ambitions and plans of his own…”

The Highest House #1 is in comic shops now.

Chase Magnett & Russ Burlingame: ‘Deathstroke’ #29

Deathstroke remains the critical darling of the Rebirth line and the prior 28 issues have all been building to this climax in which Slade Wilson faces off against almost every ally and enemy he’s made so far. It’s a long list of powerful people guaranteeing plenty of action and at least a few twists. If you haven’t been reading Deathstroke, then it’s probably time to catch up.

Deathstroke #29 is written by Christopher Priest with art by Trevor Scott and Diogenes Neves. You can find the official description below:

“Chinatown” finale! Deathstroke takes on China’s New Super-Man, the massively powerful Dr. Ikon and even members of his own team! It’s an action-packed climax that brings the events of the entire series full circle as both heroes and villains struggle with the question of how to stop the World’s Deadliest Assassin once and for all!

Deathstroke #29 is in comic shops today.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Green Arrow’ #38

Star City is on the line in this week’s Green Arrow, but regardless of how things turn out, Oliver’s life will never be the same.

This story’s been building since the very beginning of the series, so buckle in for a wild and rewarding ride!

Green Arrow #38 is written by Benjamin Percy with art by Juan Ferreyra and covers by Ferreyra and Mike Grell. The official description is below.

“TALE OF TWO CITIES finale! In a special issue that wraps up plotlines that began at the start of this series, Green Arrow and Black Canary must stop Moira Queen and Merlyn from enacting the final stage of their master plan. And if G.A. manages to defeat them, he’ll still have to face the outcome of a trial that could change Oliver Queen’s life forever!”

Green Arrow #38 is in comic shops now.

‘Harley Quinn’ #39

Harley’s made it through Penguin’s gauntlet thus far, but now she’s about to throw down with the curmudgeonly iceman himself Mr. Freeze!

Harley Quinn #39 is written by Frank Tieri with art by Inaki Miranda with covers by Amanda Conner and Frank Cho. The official description of the issue is included below.

“Angry Bird part three! So far, Harley’s been able to take everything the Penguin threw at her in their war to keep him out of New York City—but he’s been holding one of Gotham City’s vilest villains in reserve! How will Harley keep her cool when the Penguin unleashes that frosty fiend, Mr. Freeze?”

Harley Quinn #39 hits comic shops today.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Scales & Scoundrels’ #7

The latest issue of Scales & Scoundrels brings this first major arc to a close in the most epic way possible.

If you’ve been waiting for some answers, you’ll find them here, but you’ll also find some amazing action and delightful humor, not to mention some gorgeous artwork and some promising hooks for future stories.

Scales & Scoundrels #7 is written by Sebastian Girner with art by Galaad, and you can check out the official description below.

“Only two scoundrels have managed to reach the bottom of the world and unearth the fabled “Hall of Dreaming Treasures.” But what they find here will shatter the chains of fate, as Luvander’s secret is finally lifted.”

Scales & Scoundrels #7 is in comic stores now.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘East of West’ #36

An invasion seems to be inevitable, but only if the nation can get on the same page. As issue #36 shows, that isn’t looking very promising at the moment.

East of West #36 is written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Nick Dragotta, and the official description can be found below.

“THINGS FATHERS DO WITH THEIR SONS We catch up with Death and Babylon.”

East of West #36 is in comic stores today.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Oblivion Song’ #1

Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici launch an all-new series at Image, and fans should get ready to hear the Oblivion’s Song.

Oblivion Song #1 is written by Robert Kirkman with art by Lorenzo De Felici and Annalisa Leoni, and you can check out the official description below.

“A decade ago, 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in Oblivion. The government made every attempt to recover them, but after many years, they gave up. Nathan Cole…won’t. He makes daily trips, risking his life to try and rescue those still living in the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion. But maybe…Nathan is looking for something else? Why can’t he resist the siren call of the Oblivion Song?

The collector’s edition of the DEBUT issue of OBLIVION SONG features an exclusive limited edition variant cover by LORENZO DE FELICI! It comes with a STATUE (11″) based on the cover to OBLIVION SONG #1, an exclusive print, and a collector’s pin. These items will ONLY be available in this limited edition set (limited to 1,000).”

Oblivion Song #1 is in comic stores now.

Rollin Bishop: ‘Dodge City’ #1

If you’ve ever played a game of competitive dodgeball, BOOM! Studios’ new series is just for you!

Follow new captain Tomas as he tries to help take the Jazz Pandas to the championship, but he’ll only be able to do so if he can get them to like him first.

Dodge City #1 is written by Josh Trujillo with art by Cara McGee and Brittany Peer. Letters are provided by Aubrey Aiese, and covers are by McGee and Natacha Bustos. The official description is below.

“Josh Trujillo (Adventure Time) and Cara McGee (Over the Garden Wall) team up for a new series about the high-energy chaos of competitive dodgeball! Tomás is the new captain of the Jazz Pandas dodgeball team, and he’s got a certain knack for keeping an eye on on the ball (or several!). However, he’s untested and still not quite part of the team. If the disorganized Jazz Pandas want to make it to summer regional championships they’ll have to pull together under Tomás’ leadership.”

Dodge City #1 is in comic shops now.

Matt Mueller Round 3: ‘Batman’ #42

Everyone loves Ivy…well, except for Batman and Catwoman, who have found themselves facing down every other superhero on the planet.

Luckily the world’s greatest detective is on the case, and Catwoman is not about to let him fail.

Batman #42 is written by Tom King with art by Mikel Janin with covers by Janin and Olivier Coipel. The official description is listed below.

“Everyone Loves Ivy part two! Poison Ivy has taken control of every man, woman and child on the planet, and only Batman and Catwoman have escaped her influence. But will the pair of them be enough to nip this in the bud?”

Batman #42 is in comic stores today.