The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: January 10 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Mister Miracle #6 is written by Tom King with art by Mitch Gerads and a cover by Nick Derington, and you can find the official description below:

“The hit miniseries reaches the emotional conclusion of its first arc! Scott Free returns to New Genesis to face his punishment, but instead finds the whole world has been flipped upside down. Mister Miracle and Big Barda battle their way through monsters and New Gods to get to the Highfather, but once they reach Orion’s throne room, they learn that the war against Darkseid has taken a bloody turn.”

Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey #3 is written by Matthew Rosenberg and drawn by Joe Bennett with a cover by Leinil Francis Yu. The official description can be found below:

“A light in the darkness is not always welcome. Kitty Pryde, Old Man Logan and Cyclops are leading teams of X-Men all across the globe, chasing events connected to the Phoenix. But with teammates disappearing and familiar enemies returning, the X-Men are fighting a losing battle. Beast doesn’t know how or what shape it will take, but he knows they are running out of time before the Phoenix makes its true presence known. Meanwhile, a young woman named Jean is starting to go insane in her peaceful, suburban life. Nightmares and daydreams are spilling over into the world and revealing cracks in her reality. Jean’s life and everything in it may just be a facade, but made by who? And why? Jean needs to escape. The X-Men need to stop the cycle of death the Phoenix brings. Their worlds will violently collide as Jean searches for an opening and the X-Men fight for closure. But when they are brought together, will the X-Men be reunited with their long-lost teammate – or something darker?”

Russ Burlingame: ‘Action Comics’ #995

Superman and Booster Gold are the only ones who can fix time, but Lois possibly faces an even greater challenge… introducing Jon to her Sam Lane. Yeah, not sure which situation is more difficult.

Action Comics #995 is written by Dan Jurgens with art by Norm Rapmund and Brett Booth. Covers are provided by Trevor Scott, Dan Jurgens, Jay Leisten, and Neil Edwards. The description is listed below:

“Booster Shot part three! Time is broken, and Superman and Booster Gold are in over their heads trying to repair it! Meanwhile, Lois Lane confronts her estranged father—and Sam Lane now stands face to face with his grandson Jon for the first time. As Clark struggles to reconcile the truth of his own father, can Lois Lane do the same?”

Action Comics #995 is in stores this Wednesday, January 10th.

Jamie Lovett: ‘X-Men Gold Annual’ #1

X-Men fans are in for a treat, as the crew of the beloved Excalibur are reuniting for a one-time appearance, and you won’t want to miss it, because who knows when these heroes will find each other again.

X-Men: Gold Annual #1 is written by Monty Nero, Leah Williams, and Marc Guggenheim. Alitha E. Martinez and Djibril Phan handle the art duties and Alan Davis provides the cover. The official description is listed below:

“TWENTIETH ANNIVERSARY EXCALIBUR REUNION! A brand-new Braddock bundle of joy! The return of a D’Bari hero! Kitty’s Shadowcat costume! ‘Nuff said!”

X-Men: Gold Annual #1 is in stores this Wednesday, January 10th.

Matt Mueller: ‘Royal Rumble 2018 Special’

It’s time to get ready for the Royal Rumble, and what better way to celebrate than with BOOM! Studios hit WWE comic series!

Find stories featuring superstars from the past and present of WWE, and relive a few of the biggest moments from the longtime pay-per-view!

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Special #1 is written by Lan Pitts, Ryan Ferrier, Kevin Panetta, AJ Styles, and Michael Kingston. Art is provided by Rodrigo Lorenzo, Doug Garbark, Dominike Stanton, Kendall Goode, and Daniel Bayliss. The cover is provided by Xermanico, and you can find the official description below:

“Every January, Royal Rumble takes the world by storm in a battle royale free-for-all in one of the most celebrated annual events. Featuring ‘The Debut of AJ Styles,’ written by WWE Superstar AJ Styles and Michael Kingston (Headlocked)! From Ric Flair winning his first rumble to Shawn Michaels going the distance after teetering on the edge, we’re packing this special with the greatest hits throughout Royal Rumble history. Featuring an all-new story from WWE Superstar ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles!”

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Special #1 is in stores this Wednesday, January 10th.

Nicole Drum: ‘Ragman’ #4

Ragman needs some reinforcements, and it turns out that the one who answers the call is none other than Etrigan. Whether that ends up being a good thing or a bad thing though remains to be seen.

Ragman #4 is written by Ray Fawkes with art by Inaki Miranda and a cover by Guillem March. The official description is listed below:

“Having seen the horrors waiting to break into our world, Ragman decides to join forces with Etrigan in order to stop them. But as Etrigan takes Ragman under his wing, the souls of Ragman’s friends grow wary, fearing there may be more to Etrigan’s actions. And when Ragman’s attempts to stop the demons lead them to pursue a more personal target, Ragman must figure out whom to trust before all is lost!”

Ragman #4 is in stores this Wednesday, January 10th.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Old Man Hawkeye’ #1

It’s time to return to the wasteland, but this time Hawkeye will be your tour guide.

Fans will learn how Hawkeye came to need Logan’s help that fateful day, and it’s a journey you won’t soon forget!

Old Man Hawkeye #1 is written by Ethan Sacks with art by Marco Checchetto. The official description is listed below.

“AN EYE FOR AN EYE Part 1. The super heroes have fallen. The country has been divided into territories controlled by super villains. Among the wastelands lives CLINT BARTON – one of the few Avengers to survive. But it’s been 45 years, and he’s no Avenger. Trying to eke out a living anyway he can, the former HAWKEYE is confronted with a startling discovery: the sharpshooter is going blind. With time running short, Clint realizes there’s one last thing he wants to see: revenge for his fallen comrades-in-arms.”

Old Man Hawkeye #1 is in stores this Wednesday, January 10th.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘Eternal Empire’ #6

Sometimes you need a little help, but will anyone join Tair and Rion in their fight? Here’s hoping they will, because the pair is starting to run out of options.

Eternal Empire #6 is written by Jonathan Luna and Sarah Vaughn, with art by Jonathan Luna. The official description is included below:

“Tair and Rion learn about their origins and journey to the capital of Nifaal, the last free country, to seek aid in destroying the Empire.”

Eternal Empire #6 is in stores Wednesday, January 10th.

Chase Magnett: ‘Stray Bullets: Sunshine And Roses’ #31

Stray Bullets is the Image Comics series that never delivers anything less than its absolute best. David Lapham’s sprawling crime saga continues to pack complete narratives into individual floppy issues offering an experience that is rewarding in the short and long term.

It’s hard to know what to expect in this week’s installment, but based on the description, it’s bound to be bloody and bad in the best way. Ignore the “31” on the cover, every issue is great and a great place to begin.

Stray Bullets is created by David Lapham. You can find the official description below:

“Bumbling, bullets, and bottles bring old enemies back together again… and together again.”

Stray Bullets is in stores this Wednesday, January 10th.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Gotham City Garage’ #7

It’s time to go on the offensive for the heroes of Gotham City Garage, but that move could ultimately be their downfall.

Gotham City Garage #7 is written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly with art by Brian Ching and a cover by Gabriel Hardman. The official description is listed below:

“In five days, Luthor will bring war to the Garage—so the gang rides out to assemble an army. Natasha Irons is determined to save her world, but sending so many of her friends away on missions leaves her alone with Barbara…and the Batman. Can she defend the Garage against the first of Luthor’s metahuman League: The Flash?”

Gotham City Garage #7 is in stores Wednesday, January 10th.

Megan Peters: ‘Witchblade’ #2

The reinvention of Witchblade continues, and Alex will continue to discover that nothing will ever be the same. Better buckle in, because things are about to get crazy.

Witchblade #2 is written by Caitlin Kittredge with art by Roberta Ingranata and Bryan Valenza. The official description can be found below:

“Struggling to adapt to her new life as the Witchblade’s host, Alex finds she’s the prime suspect in the death of an NYPD detective—and that the dead cop had powerful and corrupt friends who will do anything to keep his shady business quiet. But in the world of the Witchblade, nothing is quite what it seems, and Alex soon learns that there’s more than greed and graft at play inside the circle of corruption. The bent cops also have a supernatural backer, and Alex has just landed in his crosshairs.”

Witchblade #2 is in stores this Wednesday, January 10th.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Rose’ #7

Rose kicks off a brand new arc, and secrets will come to light!

Hopefully, Rose’s protectors can get along long enough to weather the coming storm.

Rose #7 is written by Meredith Finch with art by Ig Guara and a variant cover by Loopydave and Eric Basaldua. The official description can be found below:

“With a fire raging in Millhaven, Rose is desperate to rejoin her companions. While Rose searches for her friends, Thorne struggles to accept Rose’s new knight protector. A ghost from the past brings startling revelations, and Will’s commitment to the rebellion is challenged with the news of Ila’s loss. Secrets long hidden are finally revealed in the next exciting chapter of ROSE.”

Rose #7 is in stores this Wednesday, January 10th.