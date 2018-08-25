5 Actors Who Could Play Green Arrow In The DC Movie Universe

While Arrow is a wildly popular show over on The CW, many fans think it’s time that the character makes the jump to the big screen. Just like The Flash, the character of Oliver Queen would be recast upon joining the DC Extended Universe.

The question is, who should play him?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Does the studio go with a big name, trying to capitalize on the money they’ll bring in? Do they cast someone with a more serious tone like Stephen Amell? Or do they bring in a guy who can match the wit and charm of Green Arrow from the comics?

There’s a million ways DC could go when casting Green Arrow, but there’s only a number of actors out there who could pull it off.

Out of those actors, five stand out to us as perfect choices to don the green hood in the DC films. Take a look through the slideshow to see who we chose.

Alexander Skarsgard

It’s astonishing to think that an actor like Alexander Skarsgard has yet to be cast in a super hero franchise. The guy is extremely talented and incredibly fit – two major things the studios look for when filling these roles.

Skarsgard’s turn in True Blood shows that he can handle the dramatic – and sometimes witty – side of Green Arrow, while his take on Tarzan proves he can handle the high caliber of action required.

This guy is going to land a major franchise role sometime soon, and Green Arrow could be the perfect fit.

Taron Egerton

If DC chose to take a youger direction with Green Arrow – playing against the older age of its other stars – Egerton would be the man for the job.

Egerton’s role in Kingsman was more than enough to show studios that he’s a great fit for any hero. His combat scenes were extraordinary, his charm was unparalleled, and the kid has the comedic timing that Oliver Queen – and the entire DCEU – so desperately needs.

The actor is playing Robin Hood for crying out loud, he’s only one step away from Queen-status.

Jamie Dornan

Many will recognize Jamie Dornan for his starring role in the 50 Shades Of Grey franchise, but it was his previous role that makes him a great fit for Green Arrow.

In the first season of Once Upon A Time, Dornan played the legendary Huntsman. Using fierce strength, and unbelievable detective skills, Dornan’s character made for a wonderul crime-fighter that had too early of an exit.

Once the Shades movies are done – hopefully soon – Dornan could ease his way into the role for DC.

Scott Eastwood

Yes, Scott Eastwood already appeared in the DCEU, but his part was too small. An actor of this guy’s caliber shouldn’t be wasted on a character like GQ, so we think DC should give him another shot.

Eastwood dons a pretty face that would sell a ton of tickets, and the physical shape to make all of his high-flying stunts believable.

Plus, if Scott is involved, maybe Clint Eastwood could come in as a director. Sure, it’s a long shot, but wouldn’t that be awesome?

Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam is the fan-favorite casting for Oliver Queen – and for good reason.

The former Sons Of Anarchy star has the look for Arrow down-pat, and he’s got a killer attitude that would really bring Oliver’s troubled history to life.

While Hunnam would nail the serious aspect of Amell’s Green Arrow, he’d also bring enough charm to make every color of canary fall in love with him.

Honestly, there may not be a better choice for Oliver Queen than Charlie Hunnam.

Who would you like to see cast as the Green Arrow? Let us know in the comments below!