6 People Fans Could Trust to Bring DC Back From the Brink

DC is one of the most storied names in American comic books, having introduced the superhero genre's first (Superman) and most popular (Batman) costumed heroes. In its 80+ years of publishing, DC has had plenty of ups and downs, but it's hard not to notice that right about now, it feels like a brand in distress. The cancellation of Batgirl has caused a profound backlash not just among fans, but among creative folks in Hollywood who are worried about what kind of standard it sets for Warner Bros. going forward. Meanwhile, the Arrowverse -- for a decade the most cohesive shared universe of DC characters -- is essentially over, with the announcement that The Flash will end in 2023.

The future for other projects is in doubt, too; while WB sources say Green Lantern is still alive at HBO Max, the streamer has dumped plans for a Wonder Twins movie and a planned DC anthology series titled Strange Adventures. And of course all of this follows a scattershot DC strategy that has, over the past decade, turned out as many critical and commercial misses as hits.

AT&T purchased Warner Bros. in 2018 to form WarnerMedia, with its principal focus being the launch of HBO Max, an ambitious and feature-rich streaming platform that instantly became an audience favorite despite a fairly high monthly price tag. But just four years later, AT&T sold Warner Bros. to Discovery. Now Warner Bros. Discovery seems intent on getting rid of basically everything AT&T did, including breaking down HBO Max and merging it with Discovery+ to form a bigger, more expensive monthly streaming service that will leave behind the HBO Max brand and the work and investment that went into building it up.

It's in this context that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced last week that he and former Disney executive Alan Horn plan on building a ten-year plan for DC Films that he hopes will mirror what Marvel Studios did under Kevin Feige's leadership when they set out to tell the story of the Infinity Saga. This news was greeted with enthusiasm by quite a few people, and it's understandable why. A management team committed to sticking to a coherent plan could have solved a lot of WB's problems in recent years. Compare their terrified, clueless reaction to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to the approach Feige and company took to The Incredible Hulk or Iron Man 2, both of which came early in the MCU and likely under-delivered relative to expectations.

"It's very similar to the structure Alan Horn, [former Disney CEO] Bob Iger and Kevin Feige put together very effectively at Disney. We think we can build a much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC," Zaslav told investors last week. "As part of that, we are going to focus on quality. We are not going to release any film before it's ready….DC is something we can make better."

There are some issues, though. First of all, while Zaslav publicly linked Horn's time at Disney with Feige's MCU success, the reality is that's a case of correlation, not causation. Not only was Horn not part of the initial MCU planning stages (he was working at Warner Bros. at the time, in fact), he didn't even join Disney until just about three weeks after the release of Marvel's The Avengers in May 2012.

That is not to say Horn isn't a successful studio head with a lot of great insight to share. He reportedly had a great relationship with the folks at Marvel and likely did play a key role in shaping the post-Avengers/pre-Endgame MCU. But it does feel like Zaslav is playing fast and loose with the facts in order to get people hyped up for WBD's DC "master plan."

The other problem is that a master plan needs a master. When Universal tried to launch Dark Universe, there were a lot of reasons that it landed with a dull "thud." But one key is that Universal did not have a Kevin Feige. In fact, despite numerous attempts at building shared universes inspired by Marvel's success, one of Hollywood's only constants in recent years is that nobody except Marvel has a Kevin Feige, because at this moment in time, Feige is a singular, visionary executive.

Under Feige, Marvel didn't just make a bunch of good movies that happened to tie in together. There was a lot more to it. Iron Man crafted a house style that the early MCU films would adhere to, giving them a sense of place. Using the same handful of screenwriters and script doctors to punch up each new installment helped to ensure that the characters feel and act consistently across various movies. And so far, Feige and Marvel have not shied away from anything they put out into the world, even when it wasn't as well-received as the rest. The vision for the MCU is holistic. They don't just say "well, that movie didn't make a billion dollars, so I guess we'll never mention any of those characters again."

The MCU is not perfect, and there are times when Feige seems to err too much on the side of being safe and generic, leading to some projects that feel more cookie-cutter than others. But Marvel have become expert cookie makers, so even those "safe" outings tend to be fairly entertaining and do pretty well at the box office.

So. Who could Zaslav turn to? Who could be his Kevin Feige? In all likelihood it will be a committee, not a single person; it doesn't seem like Zaslav is the kind of executive who would want to give one person that much power and that much control over one of WBD's biggest potential moneymakers. But for the sake of argument, who would be the "face" of that committee? We've got some ideas.