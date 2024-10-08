Absolute Batman Preview Offers a Look at DC’s New Batman Series

The first book in DC’s new Absolute Universe to release is Absolute Batman, with brings Scott Snyder back to pen a new tale for the Dark Knight. Absolute Batman and the rest of the Absolute Universe spin out of DC All In Special #1, a one-shot that brought the Absolute Power event to an end, while also teeing up all-new series for the Absolute Universe. The titles that fall under this imprint offer a fresh spin on the origin stories of DC’s heroes and villains. Scott Snyder is promising “chaos and anarchy” in Absolute Batman, and a preview of the first issue helps to set the stage.

DC released a preview of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. It starts things off with a flashback to Bruce Wayne as a young boy, out with his father Thomas Wayne and a group of kids at the Gotham Zoo. It’s notable that Bruce is peering up at a flyer for the Chiroptera Habitat, which is filled with bats. The next page of the preview is a closeup of a hand holding a gun, something Batman has typically been against ever since a gun was responsible for his parents’ deaths.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We then follow an unidentified individual riding into Gotham on a motorcycle. They state that they’ve been gone a long time, and are trying to get a feel for how much Gotham has changed while they ride around the city. All signs point to this being Bruce Wayne’s triumphant return to Gotham after going off to do his training. However, we quickly discover that it isn’t Bruce Wayne, but his trusted confidant Alfred Pennyworth. Alfred stops by a local deli grocery to pick up tea from an old friend as the Absolute Batman #1 preview comes to an end.

Scott Snyder planning “years-long” run in Absolute Universe

Scott Snyder had an award-winning, fan-favorite run on Batman in the New 52 alongside Greg Capullo. After stepping away from DC to work on creator-owned works, Snyder is back in the DC fold for Absolute Batman. During a Reddit AMA to promote Absolute Batman and the Absolute Universe, Snyder confirmed to fans that this won’t be a short stint for him.

“Nick and I are on this book as partners for as long time — hoping for a years long run if you guys are into it,” Snyder wrote when answering fan questions. “Jason [Aaron] and Rafa [Sandoval] and Kelly [Thompson] and Hayden [Sherman] the same thinking – these are not minis.” Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval are working on Absolute Superman, with Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman on Absolute Wonder Woman.

“I don’t want to give too much away but one of the core concepts of the series is that in this world, Bruce will be the small chaos in the system and the villains will be more powerful, have more resources,” Snyder teased, adding Absolute Batman‘s rogues “play a new and particular role” in this alternate-universe Gotham City.

What is Absolute Batman about?

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT’S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion… without the money… without the butler… what’s left is the Absolute Dark Knight!

Absolute Batman #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 9th. Let us know your thoughts of the preview and of the series when it launches on social media @ComicBook!