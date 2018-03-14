Albert Einstein Twitter Account Congratulates Gal Gadot On Wonder Woman

Not to be outdone by a robot from the future, a voice from the past has reached out to congratulate Justice League star Gal Gadot on the success of her Wonder Woman solo movie.

Albert Einstein, whose estate has authorized an official Twitter account in his name, responded to Gadot’s kind comments to Wonder Woman fans by saying:

The Twitter account is currently promoting a Nat Geo series called Genius, in which former supervillain Geoffrey Rush — that’s Casanova Frankenstein from Mystery Men to you and me — stars as Einstein, a key part of the U.S. nuclear program and one of the most beloved figures in 20th Century American history. The series airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Wonder Woman has been at the top of the box office since it released. The film set a new record for a movie directed by a woman and crossed $200 million at the domestic box office over its second weekend.

Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston for DC Comics. She made her first appearance in All Star Comics #8 in 1941 and has gone on to become a feminist icon and one of DC Comics’ most beloved and recognizable characters. Though she had a popular television series in the 1970s starring Lynda Carter, the Wonder Woman movie will be the character’s first time headlining a film.

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins, from a screenplay by Allan Heinberg & Geoff Johns, story by Heinberg & Zack Snyder and Jason Fuchs, and stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ewen Bremner and David Thewlis.