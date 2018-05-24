Amazon’s DC Comics Graphic Novel Memorial Day Sale is Massive

Amazon frequently runs sales on Marvel digital graphic novels, but a big sale on DC Comics doesn't happen quite as often. However, they're busting out a massive sale on over 1000 DC titles for the Memorial Day holiday, which should give you plenty of reading material to fill your time over a long three-day weekend.

You can shop the entire sale right here until Monday, May 28th. If you prefer, you can shop the sale directly through Amazon's Comixology. Either way, the vast majority of the graphic novels are priced in the $5.99 range, which drops the price around 65% on average. That's a helluva deal for a collection that includes tons of popular classic and current titles. Take advantage of the deal while you can.

On a related note, the beloved Batman: The Animated Series is getting a new board game from IDW Games this August, and you'll want to keep tabs on Amazon's pre-order page in the coming weeks so that you can be among the first to secure one (a series Blu-ray is also in the works). The official game description can be found below:

"Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege is game for 1-5 players who take on the role of the caped crusader and his allies as they protect Gotham from the full range of Batman's Rogues Gallery. Designed by Richard Launius (Elder Sign, Planet of the Apes) known for creating thematic and challenging tabletop games and co-designed by Michael Guigliano, Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege puts players in the role of Gotham's heroes as they use dice allocation and threat management to defend the city against henchmen and bosses, and fight to save the city from being destroyed."

"This game features all new artwork, character miniatures, 3D city buildings, and other board game elements, Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege captures the action and adventures of the animated series right on the tabletop. The Box Top art is by Matt Ferguson and miniatures are sculpted by Brian Dugas."

