Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Teases We'll See Even "More Batmans" After Ben Affleck's Return

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa is teasing that we could see more Batmen than we expected to in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. Momoa was on the red carpet to promote the final season of his Apple TV+ sci-fi series See, when he was asked about the recent announcement that Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in Aquaman 2. As a veteran of the DC Films franchise, Momoa didn't let go of any trade secrets, but he was willing to playfully stir the pot, by dropping some pretty wild possibilities for what could happen with Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:

Responding to AP's question about Ben Affleck's Batman being in Aquaman 2, Momoa said, "Well I can't tell you anything about the reunion; he may or may not be in it; and there may be more or less or even more Batmans in it – who knows? You can only know a little bit."

It's funny because the situation with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has actually made it possible for Jason Momoa to get away with answer like that:

As we've learned, Warner Bros. originally planned to have Michael Keaton's appear in Aquaman 2, back when the sequel was set to follow The Flash movie, which is supposed to give the DC Films Universe a much-needed reboot. Affleck's Batman is confirmed to appear in The Flash with Keaton (presumably before the entire DC timeline is disrupted by Barry Allen), and it was once assumed the film's new rebooted timeline at the end would swap Keaton's Batman for Affleck's, giving Ben his official exit from the franchise. Keaton was to then be positioned as the older Batman who became the "Nick Fury" of the rebooted DCEU, quickly appearing in Flash, Aquaman, and Batgirl movies – but those plans have been scrapped under the new Warner Bros. Discovery plan to overhaul the DC Film brand.

When Ben Affleck was recently announced to be in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, speculation said he was doing so as a favor to WB: Aquaman 2 was rescheduled to be released before The Flash, so the studio was rumored to need Affleck's Batman to cameo, in order to preserve continuity, leading up to The Flash's release.

Now all of that speculation is out of the window, as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been delayed a full year until December 2023, placing it well after The Flash. At this point there's no telling who might be showing up in a Batsuit to hangout with Momoa's Aquaman – both Keaton and Affleck, one or the other, or neither. Hell, maybe even Robert Pattinson's Batman, who is the only one actually confirmed to be continuing with the franchise...

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be in theaters on December 25, 2023.