‘Aquaman’ Movie Gets an 8-Bit Trailer

Just a few short weeks after the release of its trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, the folks at JoBlo have given Aquaman an 8-bit trailer. Needless to say, it’s a pretty cool homage to the video games of the 80s and 90s.

Along with the gameified Aquaman trailer, JoBlo also uploaded their 8-bit trailers for other DC Extended Universe entries like Wonder Woman and Justice League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first solo live-action flick to feature Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Aquaman director James Wan previously said he was initially hesitant to take the role since the Atlantian is a superhero that “everyone makes fun of.”

“Let’s face it, [Aquaman is] the superhero that everyone makes fun of,” Wan says in the latest issue of Total Film magazine. “There was a bit of reservation at the start about whether or not I should pursue this character. But the more I thought about it, I always love being the underdog. Coming from the horror genre, you’re always the underdog. So I got used to that mentality.”

As for Momoa, he’s excited to show everyone how well Curry has developed since the events of Justice League.

“I think after Justice League, everyone got a pretty refreshing look at what Zack [Snyder] intended for Aquaman.” Momoa told ET. “He’s a little grump and gruffy. Now, we get to know why he’s that way. We’re in the origin story, and we’re going to find out why he wasn’t loved in Atlantis and why he wasn’t loved on the surface. Now he has something that’s beautiful that can help the world…And it’s someone bringing it out of you even though you don’t think you have it.”

Aquaman swims into theaters across the country on December 21. Other Worlds of DC movies on the slate for Warner Brothers include Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020, along with numerous undated films in various stages of development. A Joker origin movie starring Joaquin Phoenix is currently in production for an expected 2020 release.