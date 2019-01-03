‘Aquaman’s Amber Heard Reaches #1 on IMDB’s STARMeter

Aquaman star Amber Heard has risen to the top of IMDB’s STARMeter rankings.

IMDB tweeted about Heard taking the top spot.

“Not a bad way to start off the new year, Amber Heard!” the site tweeted. “Congratulations to #1 on STARMeter.”

Heard retweeted the announcement.

“Just…wow! How cool is that? No words. Thank you!!” she tweeted.

Just…wow! How cool is that? No words. Thank you!! //t.co/608g4GTbb7 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) January 1, 2019

According to IMDB’s FAQ, STARMeter represents “what people are interested in, based not on small statistical samplings, but on the actual behavior of millions of IMDb users. Unlike the AFI 100 or Academy Awards, high rankings on STARmeter…do not necessarily mean that something is ‘good.’ They do mean that there is a high level of public awareness and/or interest in the title, person or company.”

Heard’s role as Mera in Warner Bros.’ Aquaman movie seems to have propelled the actress to the top of the public consciousness. All it took was the allure of playing royalty to get Heard into the role.

“Yeah, they had me at sword and a crown,” Heard told ET. “I was like okay! Zack Snyder and I spoke on the phone and I didn’t really think the comic book world would be something appropriate for me, I didn’t really, knowing nothing about the comic book world, knowing nothing about the universe, I didn’t really have any reason to feel like that would resonate with my sensibilities or my core principles. I had a limited experience or limited exposure to women in that world and then he explained this badass kickass warrior queen to me and I thought…again…sowrd and a crown, okay.

“So I read the comic book and I remember being an adult woman sitting in a nail salon reading a comic book..A..that’s kind of weird. B, I remember the first scene I read in this comic. Mera, my character, and her male counterpart Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, they are in the comic book version they’ve just saved the town from some aquatic disaster, hurricane or something to that effect, and as the townspeople and civilians are picking up pieces of their life they look and say it’s Aquaman! They look to Mera and they’re like ‘who are you? Is that Aquawoman? And she stops what she’s doing and she says ‘I have my own name. I’m not Aquawoman. I have my own name. My name is Mera. And I was like, ‘I can get behind that woman.’”

Aquaman is now playing in theaters.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.