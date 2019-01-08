‘Aquaman’ Box Office Revised Up

Aquaman continues to succeed at the box office, and now is even beating Warner Bros’ estimates and putting some Marvel films in its domestic rearview mirror.

The studio was surprised to see Aquaman come in slightly above their estimates with a $31 million dollar weekend, adding up to a total of $260 million domestically. That puts it at #107 on the all-time domestic list, right behind How The Grinch Stole Christmas ($260,044,825 million), The Incredibles ($261,441,092 million), and The Amazing Spider-Man ($262,030,663 million) (via Box Office Mojo).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“#Aquaman finished the wknd a tad bit higher than WB estimated. $31M wknd, still off 41%, $260M domestic #boxoffice cume after 17 days + previews surpassing #CaptainAmerica #WinterSoldier. May end at around $340M beating #SpiderMan #Homecoming, #BvS, #GOTG & #Deadpool2.”

Gitesh Pandya (of BoxOfficeGuru) estimates that Aquaman could end up hitting the $340 million dollar mark when all is said and done. If it does hit that mark that would put it ahead of some impressive films. It would pass The Empire Strikes Back ($290 million), Man of Steel ($291 million), Return of the Jedi ($309 million), Iron Man 2 ($312 million), Thor: Ragnarok ($315 million), Iron Man ($318 million), and Deadpool 2 ($324 million).

It would also overtake other heavy hitters like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330 million), Guardians of the Galaxy ($333 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334 million), and Spider-Man 3 ($336 million).

As for all time, that’s a little bit of a different story. All-time Aquaman is a bit higher on the list, and should overtake several films soon, including two of the Hobbit films, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle, and The Jungle Book (live action). It could also overtake The Dark Knight soon, which sits at a total of $1,004.9 billion. As for going any further, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman is in theaters now.