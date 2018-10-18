‘Aquaman’ Chinese Trailer Released

DC’s Aquaman is set to take over the globe, and the newest trailer celebrates its impending debut in China.

The new trailer kicks off with a promo featuring Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta) as they talk to the fans about the film’s upcoming Chinese debut.

“Aquaman is coming to China,” Momoa says, followed by Heard’s “with the fate of Atlantis at stake there are incredible battles above and below the seas–“

Then it’s time for Abdul-Mateen II who pops in to say, “and Aquaman must face not one but two villains.”

Momoa doesn’t seem phased at that prospect, saying “more like two villains must face me.” After a quick flex, Heard rolls her eyes and says, “Dive in with us when Aquaman hints Chinese cinemas soon.”

You can check out the full promo above.

While fans first met Aquaman in Justice League, we really get to see how he became the man he is today in Aquaman.

“I think after Justice League, everyone got a pretty refreshing look at what Zack [Snyder] intended for Aquaman.” Momoa told ET. “He’s a little grump and gruffy. Now, we get to know why he’s that way. We’re in the origin story, and we’re going to find out why he wasn’t loved in Atlantis and why he wasn’t loved on the surface. Now he has something that’s beautiful that can help the world…And it’s someone bringing it out of you even though you don’t think you have it.”

You can check out a synopsis of the film below:

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, ‘Aquaman,’ starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king.”

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, December 21st.