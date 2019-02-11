‘Aquaman’ Digital and Blu-Ray Release Date Announced

Aquaman has soared past $1 billion at the box office, and now it is on its way to home video next month, and we’ve got all the details.

Warner Bros has been quite pleased with Aquaman’s box office performance, and now fans can rewatch it to their heart’s content when the film releases on home video. Aquaman will land on digital platforms March 5th and then will hit DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K HUD on March 26th. Pre-orders are live now.

The home video edition will also come loaded with extra featurettes, including Becoming Aquaman, Heroines of Atlantis, and Kingdoms of the Seven Seas, but it will also come with an exclusive three-minute sneak peek at Warner Bros. and DC’s other upcoming superhero film Shazam!

You can check out the box art for Aquaman and the special features below.

Aquaman” 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD Special Edition contain the following special features:

· Going Deep Into the World of Aquaman

· Becoming Aquaman

· James Wan: World Builder

· Aqua Tech

· Atlantis Warfare

· The Dark Depths of Black Manta

· Heroines of Atlantis

· Villaneous Training

· Kingdoms of the Seven Seas

· Creating Undersea Creatures

· A Match Made in Atlantis

· Scene Study Breakdowns

· Exclusive Sneak Peek of Shazam!

The 4K UHD Combo Pack will retail for $44.95, while the Blu-ray Combo Pack will cost $35.99. The DVD Special Edition will retail for $28.98. You can check out the official description below.

“The Atlantean child Orin, son to the Queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman), was abandoned as an infant and left to die; however, he was rescued and raised by a kindly lighthouse keeper. The keeper (Temuera Morrison) adopted the boy as his own son, renaming him Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). Able to survive the harshest depths of the ocean and on the surface world above, the child of two worlds grew to be a hero to both eventually returning to Atlantis to become their King in addition to being a founding member of the Justice League as Aquaman!”

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Justice League, Magic Mike XXL), Amber Heard (Justice League, Magic Mike XXL), Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Platoon, Spider-Man 2), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen), Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables films), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (TV’s The Get Down), Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours, Lion), Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) and Temuera Morrison (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Green Lantern).

Aquaman is in theaters now.

