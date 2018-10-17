‘Aquaman’ Director Clarifies The Color Of Mera’s Costume

James Wan’s Aquaman movie is clearly looking to the comics for inspiration while also making some modern tweaks, and that is definitely the case for Mera.

Mera will be played by Amber Heard in the anticipated film, and her costume in the movie is much more colorful and vibrant than the one she wore in her Justice League debut. Part of the reason for that can be found in how the costume reflects light, something Wan took to social media to explain after some fans were confused whether the suit was green, blue, or turquoise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The incredible Kym Barrett designed it with iridescent properties, so the color shifts with movements and the way the light hits it (from emerald/turquoise green to deep blue). But it’s predominantly green-ish in natural light,” Wan said on Twitter.

The incredible Kym Barrett designed it with iridescent properties, so the colour shifts with movements and the way the light hits it (from emerald/turquoise green to deep blue). But it’s predominantly green-ish in natural light. //t.co/IoZKAeeuOa — James Wan (@creepypuppet) October 12, 2018

That explains why in some photos the suit looks pure emerald green, but in darker photos, it almost looks blue. The suit is absolutely gorgeous, and immediately brings to mind the comics upon which it is based. When paired with her fiery red hair, there’s no mistaking Mera in a crowd.

Fans were happy to see that after the more muted colors and hues present in Justice League, and they were also thrilled to see Aquaman‘s comic authentic orange and green color scheme surface in the latest trailer. While we aren’t sure when he’ll actually get his orange and green suit, we’re just happy it’s in there.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, ‘Aquaman,’ starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king.”

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.