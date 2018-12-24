‘Aquaman’ Fans Launch an Orm Did Nothing Wrong Subreddit

Not only is Aquaman a major success at the box office, but the newest DC Extended Universe film already had some wildly passionate fans.

Only mere days after the film’s release in the United States, a subreddit has been created in support of Orm, the main antagonist of the film, who is played by Patrick Wilson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Mild Aquaman Spoilers Ahead…

The charter Orm is Aquaman/Arthur Curry’s younger half-brother who is dedicated to destroying the surface world for the pollution and damage they’ve caused to the ocean. Orm despises Arthur, who he blames for his mother’s supposed death, even though it was his own father’s doing whereas Arthur’s dad is just a sweet man living in a lighthouse, not committing crimes of passion.

Orm believes he’s the rightful heir to the Atlantis throne, despite being the younger of the two siblings. In his defense, he does have more knowledge of the underwater kingdom, however, shame on him for believing Arthur is nothing more than a “half-breed.” While the film portrays him as an arrogant, ruthless murderer, there are still people who think the character was in the right.

The description for r/OrmDidNothingWrong is as follows: “Orm should destroy the surface dwellers, they pollute oceans and some are WB who may have just fired Henry Cavill as Superman.”

The end is a reference to the rumor that Cavill was fired from the DCEU back in September, but there’s no confirmation that that’s true. Recently, Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, said in an interview that Cavill is “absolutely not,” leaving the franchise, but there’s still no confirmation either way.

Whether or not you side with Orm, there’s no denying the success of Aquaman. The movie is currently making a killing at the box office. Not only did it earn $135 million in its opening weekend in China alone, but it became the highest earning film within the first ten days of its release in the country’s history, making $189.2 million.

The above feats helped the the DCEU cross $4 billion at the worldwide box office. The movie was released in the United States earlier this week and it’s already projected to make $120 million at the Christmas holiday box office.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman/Arthur Curry), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantra), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (Orm). The film was directed by James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7), and will follow Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman is currently playing in theaters everywhere.