Aquaman Has Wrapped Filming

It seems one of DC’s most anticipated films is in the can, and now the true countdown can start.

That film is the James Wan helmed Aquaman solo film, which will see Jason Momoa and Amber Heard reprising their Justice League roles of Aquaman and Mera. Momoa announced the official wrapping of production with a celebratory drink alongside musician CW. Stoneking.

“I’m such a fan boy,” Momoa said. “I was so stoked and honored to meet @cwstoneking last night. An amazing musician father man stud Aussie legend love ya bud. And I got to play is guitar ahahahahahhhhhhahhh. Such a fan girl. Any who check him out buy it all. Stay tuned We fucking wrap. Aquaman today. 114 days. BOOM. Should be a trip Aloha j”.

Now the post-production process begins, starting the real countdown to when Aquaman will finally launch in theaters. That process will be lengthy, as Aquaman features plenty of green screen. It’s understandable, as a good chunk of the movie will be underwater.

Aquaman has some similarities to Wonder Woman, in that it will be the first major film featuring the title character in a solo fashion. Momoa sees that as a positive in some ways, as it gives him and Wan free reign when it comes to creating the character.

“We’ve never really seen anything from this guy before, so it’s fun to have a level playing field,” Momoa told GQ. “There aren’t like four Aquamans before me. I get to set the tone for it.”

The film will explore the character’s split nature, as he is both of the surface world and of the sea, with neither realm truly claiming him as their own.

“The guy was never really accepted on land, and he was never really accepted in Atlantis,” Momoa said. “He’s a half-breed. But he’s the best of both worlds. He just doesn’t know how to handle his powers. So it’s kind of a coming of age for a young man to a man, or a man to a king. He’s lost a lot of things and he’s got to cope. He’s an outsider.”

He might not be the Aquaman fans know and love just yet but watching him get there should be endlessly entertaining.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018.