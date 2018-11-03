‘Aquaman’ Stickers Added To Instagram Stories

Just under two months from its premiere in theaters, Aquaman is beginning to jump into their marketing head first. In the digital age, a solid social media presence is the foundation of any marketing plans — especially when you’re advertising a blockbuster superhero flick targeting a younger demographic.

Earlier today, Aquaman debuted a set of stickers for Instagram, allowing users of the image sharing platform to decorate their “Stories” with images featuring Arthur Curry (Jason Mamoa) and company.

Up your Insta story game and use the new #Aquaman stickers today! Don’t miss the movie in theaters December 21. pic.twitter.com/Ge9ixtsogK — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) November 2, 2018

Alongside Aquaman, Warner Brothers also rolled out stickers featuring Amber Heard’s Mera and Nicole Kidman’s Atlanna. The film’s villain — Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) — has two stickers of his own.

In fact, Abdul-Mateen II took to Twitter to showcase the stickers featuring his character in the flick.

When Aquaman swims to theaters around Christmas-time, it’ll be a movie that embraces the character’s campy reputation.

“We associate so much of the cheese of the character so much with the Super Friends cartoon that we’re familiar with, and the look of it, but that’s also what really makes him cool,” Wan said. “It was kind of like taking that idea and making sure that that aesthetic fits with the look of what Atlantis is today, or what Atlantis was back then.”

“The key was to try and take that classic outfit and make sure it’s not goofy, make sure it’s not cheesy,” Wan said. “Just trying to do it justice, but do it in a way that potentially wink at the classic old costume, but bringing a sort of modern sensibility to it.”

With such a peculiar reputation, Wan went to explain that he wanted to embrace what people knew of Arthur Curry’s powers and exploit it to their advantage.

“I don’t think making an Aquaman movie can be any other tone than this, right?” Wan said. “In pop culture, he is known as the lamest super hero. So you’ve got lean into that. You’ve got to play into that. You’ve got to have fun with it, right? Like, yes, he rides seahorses, but in our movie, you wouldn’t be laughing at a seahorse like that. I wanted to embrace what people think is goofy and potentially campy about this world and really make it fun and adventurous in a cool way.”

What do you think of the new Aquaman Instagram stickers? Are you a big fan of the image sharing platform?

Aquaman swims into theaters on December 21st.