‘Aquaman’: Jason Momoa Didn’t Recognize Dolph Lundgren Their First Time on Set

Dolph Lundgren says Jason Momoa didn’t recognize him the first time they met because he was in costume as King Nereus for #Aquaman //t.co/a7Og507hlT pic.twitter.com/fddTRfUhX5 — Variety (@Variety) December 13, 2018

According to action movie icon Dolph Lundgren, Aquaman star Jason Momoa had no idea who he was when the two first met — because Lundgren was already in his elaborate wardrobe from the film.

You can see the video above, in which Lundgren recounts the story to Variety.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well the funny thing is when I first met him, I was dressed as Nereus,” Lundgren said tonight at the film’s premiere. “I looked different; I had a red beard and stuff. He walked right past me, I said, ‘hi Jason,’ and he goes, ‘hey, nice to meet you,’ then he came running back to my trailer like, ‘sorry, man, I didn’t recognize you!’ The first time I saw him was, I think, the final battle of the movie, when he’s become Aquaman and he has the whole armor on. I said, ‘wow. This guy really looks the part.’”

Lundgren is just coming off a big success with Creed II, in which he reprised the role of Ivan Drago, one of the most famous parts of his career. In that film, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) fights Drago’s son for the heavyweight title, under the shadow of Ivan’s match with Adonis’s own father, in which Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) was killed in the ring.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.

Have you had a chance to see Aquaman at an early screening yet? If so let us know what you thought!