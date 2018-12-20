Aquaman Fans Wish Jason Momoa a Happy Birthday

It’s Jason Momoa’s birthday today and Aquaman fans are wishing the DC Comics star well. He’s 42 today and other celebrities are also getting on the messages. One notable name in the flood of Tweets and posts is Lenny Kravitz. He’s the father of Momoa’s stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz. Lisa Boney of course is happy about the day as well. It seems as though the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still going on now. But, in the near future, the DC actor also has the release of Dune to look forward to on October 22. He’ll be playing Duncan Idaho in that film. Denis Villeneuve has a lot of fans hype to see Momoa alongside the rest of that star-studded cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

On Instagram, Momoa wrote, “happy last day of 41. BEST FRIEND @brianandrewmendoza made it happen. 42 here we go craziest year to date. all ALOHA to you and yours J. PS i can’t believe i have my own harley line. fucking awesome. mahalo @harleydavidson harley aloha shirt. dedicated to my grandmother. MABEL. chhheeeehuuuuuuuu”

What’s your favorite Momoa role? Are you looking forward to Dune? Let us know down in the comments!