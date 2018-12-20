Aquaman Fans Wish Jason Momoa a Happy Birthday
It’s Jason Momoa’s birthday today and Aquaman fans are wishing the DC Comics star well. He’s 42 today and other celebrities are also getting on the messages. One notable name in the flood of Tweets and posts is Lenny Kravitz. He’s the father of Momoa’s stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz. Lisa Boney of course is happy about the day as well. It seems as though the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still going on now. But, in the near future, the DC actor also has the release of Dune to look forward to on October 22. He’ll be playing Duncan Idaho in that film. Denis Villeneuve has a lot of fans hype to see Momoa alongside the rest of that star-studded cast.
On Instagram, Momoa wrote, “happy last day of 41. BEST FRIEND @brianandrewmendoza made it happen. 42 here we go craziest year to date. all ALOHA to you and yours J. PS i can’t believe i have my own harley line. fucking awesome. mahalo @harleydavidson harley aloha shirt. dedicated to my grandmother. MABEL. chhheeeehuuuuuuuu”
What’s your favorite Momoa role? Are you looking forward to Dune? Let us know down in the comments!
Listennnn...This bro love is some evolved blended family goals! 💓— Holly Robinson Peete ⭐️💖 (@hollyrpeete) August 1, 2021
Love that twitter is giving Lisa Bonet her 💐 💐 #lennykravitz #JasonMomoa https://t.co/XYtFdiBon5 pic.twitter.com/JLAhNz5Ndj
Happy birthday to #JasonMomoa our Aquaman @aquamanmovie pic.twitter.com/gi8Z6NTpiY— Lis.Wonder🇨🇺 #SOSCUBA (@LisWonder1) August 2, 2021
Happy Birthday Jason Momoa! pic.twitter.com/0CqugDGYQd— best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) August 1, 2021
🎂 Happy Birthday Jason Momoa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vqjCwzapup— Best of Henry Cavill (@besthenrycavill) August 1, 2021
Happy Birthday Jason Momoa. He is a pure soul who deserves the best. Best of Luck for #Aquaman2 ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/AnHfDcs0rm— 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗻𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 (@Itssan17) August 1, 2021
Our king turns 42 today! Jason Momoa is the perfect casting for #Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/Y5zKClzofZ— Z (@AMagicWriter) August 1, 2021
happy birthday to jason momoa, the best stepfather zoë could have pic.twitter.com/MpwNoZB0fp— madu (@batmanscomics) August 1, 2021
Happy Birthday to #JasonMomoa who will be playing the Sword-Master Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Sci-Fi Adventure film #DUNE. pic.twitter.com/w2BtzUT9je— Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) August 1, 2021