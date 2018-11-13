‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Pays Tribute to Stan Lee

Celebrities from all over the pop culture realm are paying tribute to Stan Lee in the wake of his passing, including Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

Momoa recently took to Instagram to share his condolences for Lee, alongside a video of him meeting the Marvel titan at Wizard World New Orleans this past January. In the post, which you can check out below, Momoa calls Lee a “beautiful man” and offers prayers to his family.

Momoa is just the latest DC star to celebrate Lee on social media, proving just how much of an impact Lee has had beyond the Marvel Comics realm.

“He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark.” DC Comics said in a statement on Monday. “His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan.”

Besides being a self-proclaimed geek himself, Momoa’s tribute to Lee strikes a very particular cord, seeing as he may have almost joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe before landing his Aquaman role.

“I met the Russo brothers, who are amazing. It was one of the best meetings I’ve ever had,” Momoa explained earlier this year. “I was going to do something with them, which unfortunately didn’t work out.”

Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his home in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning. He died at the hospital later the same day. No cause of death has been named as of yet, but Lee has recently been stricken with a number of illnesses, including a bout of pneumonia. He was 95 years old.