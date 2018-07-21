‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Poses With Chris Pratt at SDCC

The odds of ever seeing Star-Lord and Aquaman on the big screen at the same time are zero, but for a brief moment Chris Pratt and Jason Momoa came together to pose for a photo at San Diego Comic-Con.

Ahead of Warner Bros.’ panel Saturday, Momoa and Pratt posed for a photo with Momoa’s children outside Hall H. Of course, instead of referring to Pratt by his character in Marvel movies, Momoa referenced Warner Bros.’ The LEGO Movie in his caption.

“Emmet @prattprattpratt we love you #sdcc #legofolife aloha J,” Momoa wrote.

Pratt was there to introduce new footage from The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part with co-star Elizabeth Banks. The new footage also included a cameo from Momoa’s Aquaman as a minifigure, with a scene where Batman (Will Arnett) making fun of him. A classic-look Aquaman minifigure shows up, then Momoa yelled his catchphrase, “My man!” before leaving.

The footage also introduced a new character, Rex Dangervest, an amalgam of Pratt’s blockbuster roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

As for Momoa, he was there with other members of the Aquman cast to introduce the first trailer for the new DC Universe movie. The cast also includes Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. It is directed by James Wan and hits theaters on Dec. 21.

Before seeing the trailer, collectibles on display at the SDCC convention floor revealed more details about the movie. For example, Mattel’s DC Multiverse line will include gross-looking Trench monsters to terrorize the citizens of Atlantis.

“You’re going to all these different underwater kingdoms, where these races have spent their whole lives hiding themselves from the surface-world civilization. I would say maybe two-thirds or half of the film [is underwater],” Wan teased in an interview with Wired ahead of the convention. “It’s a journey movie, so it goes down and up and down. The audience might get a little claustrophobic otherwise; you have to come up for air.”

Wan previously told ComicBook.com he did not set out to make a horror movie, but horror elements just came bubbling to the surfaced during production.

“It just so happens that you’re dealing in a world that is beautiful, magical, but at the same time, you know, scary as well. People are terrified of the ocean because they don’t know what’s down there. There’s all these creatures that live down in the ocean that are dangerous to humans,” the director explained.

Momoa made his debut as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and appeared in Justice League. The Aquaman film will be followed by Shazam! on April 5, 2019 and Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019.

