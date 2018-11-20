‘Aquaman’ Director Hints at How Much of the Movie Has Been Shown in the Trailers

Aquaman swims into theaters in just over a month and now that the film has had some preview screenings, reactions have surfaced praising the next entry into Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe. Though the good advanced reviews, a few concerned fans approached Aquaman director James Wan on Twitter concerned that the film’s marketing was showing too much of the movie.

Wan was quick to put the kaput on those concerns, practically revealing that very little of the movie has, in fact, been shown in the movie’s trailers and subsequent television spots.

To quote Vulko, “Not even close.” //t.co/B6DVpIp0ZT — James Wan (@creepypuppet) November 19, 2018

Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier in the year, Wan explained his desire to make sure Aquaman was its own movie, even though it’s part of a much bigger connected universe.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan told ComicBook.com. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters.”

“Even though Jason [Momoa] has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways. So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.