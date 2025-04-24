McFarlane Toys The New Batman Adventures Wave 5 Figures Are On Sale Now

McFarlane Toys looks like they’re going to make the most of the DC license while they have it as they’ve been cranking out new figures at a rapid pace lately. Next up on the list are three new figures from The New Batman Adventures, which were originally slated to arrive earlier this month before being delayed. The wave includes the icy supervillain, Mr. Freeze, a demon who doesn’t quite fit perfectly on either side of good vs. evil, Etrigan, and of course, our masked vigilante, Batman himself, this time in his silvery suit from the series. You can finally get your pre-orders in right here at Entertainment Earth priced at $27.99. Direct links and details about each figure can be found below.

McFarlane Toys Mr. Freeze The New Batman Adventures: "Mr. Freeze comes with 4x extra hands, a freeze ray, mechanical spider legs, a removable helmet, a figure display base, a reproduction animation cel, model sheet, and art frame"

McFarlane Toys Batman (Silver) The New Batman Adventures Figure: "Batman comes with 7x extra hands, a batarang, a grapnel launcher, a figure display base, a reproduction animation cel, model sheet, and art frame."

McFarlane Toys Etrigan The New Batman Adventures Figure: "Accessories include a figure base, 4x extra hands, reproduction animation cel, and an art frame."

The previous wave, wave 4, of The New Batman Adventures line included a similar mix of characters: the Riddler, the Scarecrow, and Batman himself in his blue and grey suit, an overwhelmingly classic design. Each figure also included multiple interchangeable hands, a figure stand, and an animation cel from the show. Many previous waves are still available at Entertainment Earth, so head here if you’d like to order. They’re mostly in-stock too, which means if you head through our link above, you can snag 10% off and free shipping over orders $79+ (After April 30th you’ll need to use the code EARTH10 to get the discount). Check them out below.

