‘Aquaman’ Movie MightyPrint Revealed

Fans can now add DC Comics’ King of Atlantis, Aquaman, to their wall as played by Jason Momoa.

The Aquaman MightyPrint is now available to order through Amazon. The Aquaman MightyPrint was previously released at San Diego Comic-Con.

Here’s a look at the Aquaman MightyPrint:

Here’s the product’s description:

“Arthur Curry. The King of Atlantis. The man who certainly does more than talk to fish. Aquaman. This officially licensed MightyPrint Wall Art features Aquaman rising from the depths, ready to defend his ancestral home. His classic logo frames him. This SDCC 2018 exclusive is a must have for any wall, anywhere and limited edition of only 100 Units!! Tiny Limited Edition run, highly collectible. 17″ x 24″ State of the art print Durable and tear resistant Sharp and crisp with vivid colors Matte finish and fade resistant Light diffusing properties Optional back lit frame available Clean with a dry microfiber cloth Made in the USA MightyPrint Wall Art MightyPrint Wall Art is made to last. They’re not made of paper. They’re made of a unique material that is resistant to the tearing, fading, and bending that ordinary paper posters suffer. Additionally, MightyPrint Wall Art looks great when backlit as the semi-translucent material allows light to pass through, illuminating the vivid colors and details of the print.”

Aquaman is still a few months from release, but the first reactions from test screenings sound promising.

During a press visit to the Aquaman set, DC Films revealed the main quest that Arthur will be going on in his first solo film.

“Aquaman goes on this quest to find out where the true trident, the king’s trident, is,” Aquaman‘s unit publicist Ernie Malik said. The Quindent Aquaman used in Justice League is “not this trident, the dead king’s trident, which is really the trident you want. With this trident, you can control the whole ocean, everything. But only a true king can wield it in their culture.”

Here’s how the entire arc is described by the film’s first official synopsis:

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Aquaman opens in theaters on Dec. 21st

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

