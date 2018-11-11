‘Aquaman’ Guide Book Reveals Arthur Curry’s Age

Fans still have to wait a few weeks to see Aquaman in all its glory, but one particular detail about the film has already come to light.

The tie-in book Aquaman: Arthur’s Guide to Atlantis was recently released, which features a diary-like approach to Arthur Curry’s (Jason Momoa) story. One page of the book, which you can check out below, showcases a sort of actual timeline of major events — including a handwritten footnote about the year Arthur was born. As it turns out, he was born in 1986, which would make him 32 years old now.

This solves one unanswered question that some fans have had since Arthur’s debut in Justice League, as it was never made entirely clear exactly how old Arthur is supposed to canonically be. It also adds a bit of context to the flashback scene that has already appeared in the film’s trailers, which shows a young Arthur using his powers during a class trip to the aquarium.

Aquaman is expected to show Arthur in an entirely new light, as he comes to terms with his place among Atlantean royalty. But according to Momoa, the character is expected to be pretty darn relatable, even as he goes through this ocean-spanning origin story.

“He’s serious, but he’s just jaded.” Momoa told reporters during a visit to Aquaman‘s set. “He’s just seen so much and he doesn’t really trust anyone. I think it’s all about building the trust and that’s the whole Justice League thing-just being the team. I think, I definitely want him to be…you can’t sit down and have a beer with Superman, you know what I mean? You can’t. There are things you can do with Batman that you can’t do with…I wanted Aquaman definitely to be that guy that, he’s blue collar.”

“I mean the whole thing about him, I wanted him blue collar,” Momoa continued. “He’s raised with his dad, worked on bikes, worked on old cars with his father and at a certain age he’s given this gift. He doesn’t know how to deal with it. His dad doesn’t want him in the water, ’cause he doesn’t want him taken away. The only thing he does know is that his mother was killed. He wants nothing to do with these people. F****** hates ’em. And, I wanted to see what kinds of jobs he did when he left his dad’s house, y’know, working on big oil rigs. He can go underneath and he saved people and he hasn’t saved people. And the side he can’t cope with is his human side. That’s what makes him great. That’s what’s gonna make him a great king is his humanity.”

