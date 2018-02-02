‘Aquaman’ Director Teases Black Manta Helmet

While fans have yet to see a look at Aquaman‘s big-screen version of Black Manta, the film’s director just delivered a pretty clever hint.

James Wan recently shared a photo of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will be playing the iconic DC Comics villain, taking part in ADR for the film. As Wan pointed out, Abdul-Mateen is recording his dialogue for the film by talking into a trash can, as way to simulate “the inside of a certain large helmet.”

Doing voice looping. Hey @yahya, why are you talking into a trash can?? Oh right. Fancy way of simulating the inside of a certain large helmet. pic.twitter.com/OWXVmFWRQq — James Wan (@creepypuppet) February 2, 2018

As DC Comics fans know, Black Manta is known for wearing a sort of dome-like helmet on his head, something that Abdul-Mateen has had some fun with in the past. After seeming to tease that an official first look at his costume would be on the way, Abdul-Mateen ended up sharing a photo and video of him wearing a trash can on his head and carrying various kitchen utensils.

While fans were somewhat disappointed by Abdul-Mateen’s trolling, it ended up all being in good fun (and may have accidentally revealed his Black Manta voice in the process).

When fans do end up getting an official look at Black Manta (probably in a trailer), they’ll hopefully get a first look at his arc in the film, which Wan has been eagerly teasing.

“[His motive] is very primal, that classic revenge story.” Wan teased late last year. “I love the simplicity of that human drive.”

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018.