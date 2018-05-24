‘Aquaman’ Movie Promo Poster Reveals First Look at New Costume

We may still be waiting with bated breath for the first trailer of Aquaman, but we just got a major look at the titular character’s costume.

A photo of Warner Bros’ display at Licensing Expo (which has already made waves for the first look at Shazam!) has been making the rounds online, which showcases a brand new look at Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in the upcoming solo film. The promo art, which you can check out below, shows Aquaman in a decidedly more armored look, with (what appears to be) an orange and green palette that resembles the character’s classic comic look.

Rumors of a more “classic”-looking costume have been popping up for quite a few months now, with a version most recently being teased earlier this month in a leaked LEGO set. Still, the costume almost takes on a completely different life of its own in this photo — and hint at a rather badass take on the iconic character.

“I think after Justice League, everyone got a pretty refreshing look at what Zack [Snyder] intended for Aquaman.” Momoa explained in an interview last month. “He’s a little grump and gruffy. Now, we get to know why he’s that way. We’re in the origin story, and we’re going to find out why he wasn’t loved in Atlantis and why he wasn’t loved on the surface. Now he has something that’s beautiful that can help the world…And it’s someone bringing it out of you even though you don’t think you have it.”

Momoa echoed a similar sort of sentiment to ComicBook.com right before Justice League‘s release, hinting that Arthur’s origins would take on a larger-than-life scale.

“Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king.” Momoa told ComicBook.com last year. “The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”

And while it’s unknown exactly when fans will begin to see that transformation in a trailer or otherwise, it sounds like hype for the film is pretty high.

“It’s going great.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who plays the villainous Black Manta, revealed late last year. “The scale is epic and this movie is going to be so good! I can’t say too much, but in the hands of [director] James Wan and with Jason Momoa at the helm, I think people are going to be really happy with it.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.