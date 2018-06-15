DC

‘Aquaman’ Fans are Loving New Photos of Amber Heard’s Mera

The Internet got their first-look at Aquaman officially debuted today, and it looks like one […]

By

The Internet got their first-look at Aquaman officially debuted today, and it looks like one fan-favorite is earning a lot of praise.

Entertainment Weekly’s extensive cover story for Aquaman debuted this morning, providing several new looks at Mera (Amber Heard). The magazine’s cover provided fans a pretty detailed look at Mera’s newer costume, which was first teased in July of last year, while a second still gave things a more behind-the-scenes look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Mera’s big-screen return, after her scene-stealing appearance in last year’s Justice League. So as you would expect, there has been quite a lot of love for the character online. Here’s a round-up of a few of those tweets.

@gaykingsehun

@CourtZ022

@thouartlove

@DanJamesFrank

@batswaynes

@itsjustanx

@AustinLatest

@ajhan

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts