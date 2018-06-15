‘Aquaman’ Fans are Loving New Photos of Amber Heard’s Mera

The Internet got their first-look at Aquaman officially debuted today, and it looks like one fan-favorite is earning a lot of praise.
Entertainment Weekly’s extensive cover story for Aquaman debuted this morning, providing several new looks at Mera (Amber Heard). The magazine’s cover provided fans a pretty detailed look at Mera’s newer costume, which was first teased in July of last year, while a second still gave things a more behind-the-scenes look.
Fans have been eagerly anticipating Mera’s big-screen return, after her scene-stealing appearance in last year’s Justice League. So as you would expect, there has been quite a lot of love for the character online. Here’s a round-up of a few of those tweets.
@gaykingsehun
mera queen of atlantis is back she is ready to show y’all how it’s done SHES COMING pic.twitter.com/1aMZoiB68D— lunar (@gaykingsehun) June 14, 2018
@CourtZ022
Look at Mera! ? pic.twitter.com/HKPUrCbtgg— CourtZ? (@CourtZ022) June 14, 2018
@thouartlove
DO NOT TOUCH ME CAUSE MY QUEEN MERA IS PURE PERFECTION #AmberHeard #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/l5uuY147pP— scarlet letter (@thouartlove) June 14, 2018
@DanJamesFrank
Amber Heard as Mera has single-handedly saved Aquaman and the DC Universe pic.twitter.com/mvlP2XFjn2— D A N J A M E S F R A N K (@DanJamesFrank) June 14, 2018
@batswaynes
we are amber heard as mera stans first, humans second— annika (@batswaynes) June 14, 2018
@itsjustanx
a mf look™ GIVE MERA A SOLO FILM IT’S WHAT AMBER HEARD DESERVES pic.twitter.com/HwaQ7ADhSM— ????? (@itsjustanx) June 14, 2018
@AustinLatest
Good lord Amber Heard as Mera in #Aquaman, she looks so badass. pic.twitter.com/26Lw8oIjgZ— Austin (@AustinLatest) June 14, 2018
@ajhan
is Mera’s hair made out of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or are Flamin’ Hot Cheetos made out of Mera’s hair pic.twitter.com/QG06ox6b6u— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 14, 2018