‘Aquaman’: Jason Momoa Rocks the Classic Suit in New Poster

If you weren’t already hyped for DC Films’ Aquaman, the film’s new poster just might do the trick.

A pair of new Aquaman posters were released earlier today, which highlight the film’s stars in a particularly unique way. The first poster sees Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) standing tall, while a second, which you can check out below, shows Arthur standing in a waterfall while wearing his iconic orange-and-green suit.

He’s not from around here. Swipe to check out the new #Aquaman posters now – in theaters December 21. pic.twitter.com/LcWAzRjt3p — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) November 15, 2018

The poster is pretty darn striking, in part because it recreates the epic reveal of the classic costume that fans got to see in last month’s trailer. While those iconic duds were basically confirmed by director James Wan during a previous visit to the film’s set, seeing the suit properly unveiled has certainly made plenty of DC fans ecstatic.

Aquaman will see Momoa bring to life a complex version of the DC Comics hero, as he grapples with his place in both the surface and underwater worlds.

“I mean the whole thing about him, I wanted him blue collar,” Momoa previously told reporters. “He’s raised with his dad, worked on bikes, worked on old cars with his father and at a certain age he’s given this gift. He doesn’t know how to deal with it. His dad doesn’t want him in the water, ’cause he doesn’t want him taken away. The only thing he does know is that his mother was killed. He wants nothing to do with these people. F****** hates ’em. And, I wanted to see what kinds of jobs he did when he left his dad’s house, y’know, working on big oil rigs. He can go underneath and he saved people and he hasn’t saved people. And the side he can’t cope with is his human side. That’s what makes him great. That’s what’s gonna make him a great king is his humanity.”

And, if audiences resonate with Aquaman‘s humanity (which early projections seem to indicate that they will), it sounds like the creative team has a plan in place for sequels.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said in a recent interview. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” Wan echoed. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

What do you think of the newest Aquaman poster? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.