New ‘Aquaman’ Reports Say It’s a Fantastic Film

While we have yet to see any official footage from DC’s Aquaman, the latest report suggests good things for the upcoming solo film.

On a recent episode of Collider Movie Talk, John Rocha briefly spoke about whether or not Aquaman is being received positively behind the scenes. According to Rocha, he’s hearing optimistic things from one familiar source – DC Comics writer Marc Andreyko.

“I was talking to Marc Andreyko last week, this time last week.” Rocha explained. “And he said ‘I’m hearing rumblings that it’s a fantastic film.’ So he, through his connections at DC, has access to people who have seen it and have said the same thing.”

This echoes pretty well with recent reports surrounding Aquaman, with multiple sources saying that they “loved” the test screening they saw of the movie. A later report then highlighted the film’s action scenes, which reportedly put what was seen in Wonder Woman and Justice League to shame.

So, it’s safe to say that hopes are high for Aquaman, both for die hard DCEU fans and those burned by some of the franchise’s past films. And it sounds like the film’s cast shares that optimistic sentiment as well.

“It’s going great.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who plays Black Manta, revealed last year. “The scale is epic and this movie is going to be so good! I can’t say too much, but in the hands of [director] James Wan and with Jason Momoa at the helm, I think people are going to be really happy with it.”

“Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king.” Jason Momoa, who plays the film’s titular character, told ComicBook.com. “The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”

