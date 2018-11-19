Early ‘Aquaman’ Preview in China Draws Positive Reactions

Fans still only have to wait a handful of weeks for Aquaman to make its big-screen debut, but it sounds like the earliest looks at the film are setting expectations high.

A new Twitter thread from Gavin Feng gives a pretty positive response to Warner Bros. China’s screening of the film, which showed audiences 25 minutes of footage. As the thread explains, one reaction compares the action sequences to those seen in Lord of the Rings and The Matrix.

Warner Bros. China showed 25 mins footage of Aquaman in Beijing premiere. All those are action scenes, so it’s hard to say how narration is. But the fight is really good. The best reaction I’ve seen so far is James Wan give audience the LOTR & The Matrix level battle. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/Umud9Z85YB — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) November 18, 2018

An additional reaction to the film highlights the changes in tone, and declares that director James Wan “is the man who saves [the] DC universe”.

Saw a guy who pointed out the negative side he thought: CGI could have been better. He is not very satisfied with what trailer showed but the footage didn’t make much difference. #Aquaman — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) November 18, 2018

Given what has already come out around Aquaman, this probably isn’t a massive surprise, but fans will surely be delighted to see relatively positive reactions to the film — and particularly to the action sequences.

“We focused very heavily on the characters to make sure that, as I said earlier, a trademark of James’ [Wan] is to make sure you care about the characters before you see them go through the paces,” producer Peter Safran said during a visit to the film’s set. “But, our action sequences I think are pretty unique and James has always tried to craft things that people have not seen before and also to service the characters in a really good fashion.”

“So, we just basically finished the main unit stuff up there and that Italy sequence was always just this incredible sequence that James, the stunt guys, we all really put into this.” Safran continued. “It’s an incredible, incredible sequence, but it’s got different stuff in it; it’s got Manta stuff, it’s got Mera stuff, it’s got Arthur stuff, it’s got everybody using their respective strengths; it’s a unique piece, even though it’s not below water, but it is a unique piece. And, if anything I would say it feels like what James did in Fast 7 with that incredible sequence on the road with the big truck that eventually ends up going over-just when you think there’s nowhere else you can go with it, he goes somewhere else with it. So, we spent a lot of time crafting original piece and I think that there’s a lot in this movie, there are a lot of action set pieces, but they don’t really count for much if the character stuff isn’t working early on.”

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.