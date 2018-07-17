DC Fans React to First ‘Aquaman’ Movie Poster

Warner Bros. debuted the first full Aquaman movie poster Monday ahead of its Saturday San Diego Comic-Con trailer debut — and fans are saying “shell yeah.”

The poster sees Jason Momoa’s aquatic superhero submerged deep in the ocean surrounded by numerous sharks, turtles, whales, and other sea life. Less-serious looking than typical DC Films fare, Momoa’s beefy Arthur Curry wields his Quindent (not a trident) with a smirk befitting of his rambunctious jeans-wearing, tattoo-sporting, Whiskey-chugging superhero.

Steered by fan-favorite director James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7), Aquaman sees the return of Justice League‘s Amber Heard as Mera and introduces franchise newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Ludi Min (Murk), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Vulko) and Nicole Kidman (Atlanna).

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21.

Ride Ain’t Over Yet

You have my attention… https://t.co/WXXeGqO7oB — Collin MacGregor (@BeguiledGamer) July 16, 2018

Yeah, Buoy

Latest poster for #aquaman just dropped but what really happened is Aquaman dropped his mixtape that’s so fire it stays lit under the sea ? pic.twitter.com/lNmOZK6NYY — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 16, 2018

Avoid Pier Pressure And Wear Whatever You Want

“BuT lEaTHeR pAnTs MaKES iT hARd FoR aQUaMaN tO SwIM” pic.twitter.com/5maGgQvKSk — Zach Prosperi (@Zach_Prosperi) July 16, 2018

Son Of A Beach, That’s A Lot Of Sharks

this is a real good number of sharks, thank u. https://t.co/tAHHPBjoSe — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) July 16, 2018

setting themselves up for sharknado jokes https://t.co/EfXNSEvFAv — melanie (@heavydusk) July 16, 2018

the shark that’s just happy to be here is easily the best part of the new Aquaman teaser poster pic.twitter.com/IO2A99cmdZ — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) July 16, 2018

Just Keep Teaming, Just Keep Teaming, Just Keep Teaming Teaming Teaming

I mean I’m just saying pic.twitter.com/W9W9wU6vHp — Alex Zalben (@azalben) July 16, 2018

Not Fin-tastic, Could Be Better

I feel like the aquaman poster is one of the worst uses of photoshop ever ?? — Dan (@RealAxelphim) July 16, 2018

Even the official poster for #Aquaman looks trash. Lol — Bleek (@_chrismlewis_) July 16, 2018

Aquaman poster doesn’t really do anything for me, which is a shame. Not a bad poster, although it is very average, but I just have no faith in DCEU now. — Dave Flynn (@Dave_K_Flynn) July 16, 2018

The Aquaman poster is bad — Fraser ?? (@Az0r_Ahai) July 16, 2018

I believe #Aquaman is going to rock… but this poster is ugly as fucking shit lol https://t.co/3M9wuV5Qoy — Liam (@HScrotus) July 16, 2018

13 Seashells Why