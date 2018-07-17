DC

DC Fans React to First ‘Aquaman’ Movie Poster

Warner Bros. debuted the first full Aquaman movie poster Monday ahead of its Saturday San Diego Comic-Con trailer debut — and fans are saying “shell yeah.”

The poster sees Jason Momoa’s aquatic superhero submerged deep in the ocean surrounded by numerous sharks, turtles, whales, and other sea life. Less-serious looking than typical DC Films fare, Momoa’s beefy Arthur Curry wields his Quindent (not a trident) with a smirk befitting of his rambunctious jeans-wearing, tattoo-sporting, Whiskey-chugging superhero.

Steered by fan-favorite director James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7), Aquaman sees the return of Justice League‘s Amber Heard as Mera and introduces franchise newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Ludi Min (Murk), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Vulko) and Nicole Kidman (Atlanna).

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21.

Ride Ain’t Over Yet

Yeah, Buoy

Avoid Pier Pressure And Wear Whatever You Want

Son Of A Beach, That’s A Lot Of Sharks

Just Keep Teaming, Just Keep Teaming, Just Keep Teaming Teaming Teaming

Not Fin-tastic, Could Be Better

13 Seashells Why

