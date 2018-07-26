‘Aquaman’ Movie Trailer Gets a ‘Super Friends’ Makeover

The Aquaman trailer made quite an impression at San Diego Comic-Con, but this new animated version gives it an amazing Super Friends revamp.

The new animated trailer was created by the team at Darth Blender, and pairs the vocals and music from Warner Bros’ Aquaman movie with animated footage from the classic cartoon Super Friends. It also contains footage from the Aquaman animated series that ran from 1967 to 1970. As you can see the results are delightful, as the epic score from James Wan’s film is juxtaposed with some at times clumsy look animation.

There’s plenty to love here, including plenty of sea horses and one hilarious piece of footage that pairs the final moments of the trailer with footage from Super Friends that featured Aquaman doing a swan dive from Wonder Woman’s invisible jet. Odds are we won’t see that particular setup in the film, but someone can always dream, right?

You can check out the full trailer in the video above and the full credits can be found below.

Darth Blender team:

Editor – Fernando Mendonça

Screenplay – Eduardo Calvet

Social Media – Fabrício Carvalho

CG & VFX – Alexandre Perrotta

Producer – Felipe Haurelhuk

For more about Aquaman’s big San Diego Comic-Con debut, you can head here.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.