‘Aquaman’: Listen to Pitbull’s Version of “Africa” by Toto

Pitbull and Rhea are taking on Toto’s “Africa” as part of Pitbull’s “Ocean to Ocean,” a song featured on the Aquaman soundtrack. You can listen to it above.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the song plays within Aquaman at a point when Arthur (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) are in the Sahara Desert.

“The ocean, the sea and any body of water, to me, is true freedom,” Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) told EW in a statement. “The ocean has always been the border from where my parents came from Cuba and the United States, which gives us freedom. That’s why I respect water. Bottom line: water gives us freedom.”

This is actually a surprisingly big year for “Africa,” which debuted in 1982. A cover by Weezer became a surpise hit and one of the most-played songs on pop radio this year.

The “Africa” cover which has become a staple of Weezer’s tour came about after a fan (ironically?) created a Twitter account specifically to request they perform the cover live, over and over again for months.

When they finally did, the song went to the top of the singles chart because that’s just the surrealist entertainment landscape of 2018.

…Well, just to make things extra weird, first they covered “Rosanna,” the other big hit by Toto, seemingly just to troll the teenage fan who had spent months harassing them about “Africa.”

The popularity of the “Africa” cover has gotten so big that Toto responded by covering Weezer’s “Hash Pipe.”

