‘Aquaman’: James Wan Explains Why Arthur Curry Doesn’t Look Wet in New Poster

DC Films yesterday released the first official poster for James Wan‘s Aquaman movie starring Jason Momoa. While fans were excited to see the hero represented in his natural environment, some fans were left with a lingering question: shouldn’t he be wet?

The poster does show Arthur Curry underwater and surrounded by fish. One fan on Twitter asked Wan why Aquaman doesn’t look wet. Wan dropped some science on him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Do you know that when you’re underwater, you don’t actually look wet?” Wan tweeted. “The water isn’t beading off your skin, giving you the typical glossy wet look you’re familiar with. Check it out the next time you’re in a pool. (And that concludes my amateur science lesson for the day).”

This isn’t the first defense that Wan has mounted for the poster. Another fan questioned why Arthur Curry made the impractical choice of wearing leather pants under the sea.

“Because he’s Jason Foockin’ Momoa!!!” Wan replied. “You want him wearing swimming trunks?? or pantless! He’s already half naked for goodness sake. Haha”

While on the Aquaman set, the press also learned the main quest that Arthur will be going on in his first solo film.

“Aquaman goes on this quest to find out where the true trident, the king’s trident, is,” Aquaman’s unit publicist Ernie Malik said. The Quindent Aquaman used in Justice League is “not this trident, the dead king’s trident, which is really the trident you want. With this trident, you can control the whole ocean, everything. But only a true king can wield it in their culture.”

Here’s how the entire arc is described by the film’s first official synopsis:

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Fans will get to see Aquaman in action when the Aquaman trailer releases at Comic-Con International: San Diego this weekend.

What do you think of the Aquaman poster? Let us know in the comments!

Aquaman opens on December 21st.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.