‘Aquaman’: Dolph Lundgren Confirms Additional Photography Underway

While fans are clamoring for a glimpse at the next movie from DC Films, work continues to be underway on Aquaman.

Actor Dolph Lundgren, who will play King Nereus in the new movie, revealed on social media that he is back on set for the movie to take part in additional photography.

“I’m here at Warner Bros. Studios for some additional photography for Aquaman,” the actor said on his Instagram story. “It’s gonna be fun to get into that costume again, even though it takes a while.”

Additional photography should come as a surprise, as most major productions — especially superhero films — account for continued production as the film starts to take shape. The movie doesn’t come out until the end of this year, so director James Wan has plenty of time to get the movie into shape.

Of course, the terms “additional photography” and “reshoots” might cause DC Films fans to worry, especially after the release of Justice League and that movie’s well-documented issues during the production. After Zack Snyder stepped away (or was fired, depending on who you ask) from the movie, Joss Whedon took over directing duties. Many criticized the finished movie as being a tonal mismatch and fans have since campaigned for Warner Bros. to release Snyder’s version of the movie.

But the production on Aquaman hasn’t suffered any reported issues, apparently. Wan’s first superhero film has been highly anticipated, despite only a handful of photos being released. While there has yet to be a trailer, fans at Warner Bros.’ Hall H panel from San Diego Comic-Con last year were treated to teaser footage revealing Ocean Master’s amassed armies.

Wan himself took to social media to reveal why there has yet to be a trailer released, explaining that there are many visual effects shots and he wants the footage to look great before releasing it out into the world.

The scope of Lundgren’s involvement in the film remains unclear at this point, though he’ll likely play a major role in the film’s star-studded cast. His character Nereus leads one of the seven underwater kingdoms.

Lundgren himself revealed the nature of his character’s relationship with Mera, making a significant deviation from the comic book canon.

“It is good to be king. Basically, I try to keep the peace down there along with Amber Heard, who plays my daughter. She’s trying to convince me to join the right side,” Lundgren told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Then you have Nicole Kidman as Aquaman’s mother [Queen Atlanna]. We’re trying to avoid war between the surface dwellers and the people of Atlantis.”

Fans will see how it all plays out when Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.

