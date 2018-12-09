‘Aquaman’ Sequel Reportedly In Talks At Warner Bros.

Aquaman is a few weeks out from its U.S. debut, but the film is already rocking waves with fans. As positive reactions to the film have trickled in from early screenings, DC Films may have a hit on its hand, and Warner Bros. seems poised to continue the franchise.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter published a piece on Amber Heard, and the Aquaman actress opened up about her role. However, readers did a double take when the site reported Warner Bros. has initiated talks for a sequel.

“According to strong early tracking, the film is expected to earn an impressive $65 million in its domestic debut and top Mary Poppins Returns and Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. That number gave Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich enough confidence to begin talks on a sequel (though no writer has been commissioned yet),” The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Continuing, the article says Heard is looking to earn a major pay raise should the sequel work out. The actress earned a “low-seven-figure” salary for Aquaman to start, but her integral role in the film will assure her a greater payday for a sequel.

So far, Warner Bros. has kept quiet on any such sequel plans, but numbers are looking good for Aquaman. The film is set to debut internationally in China first before it goes live in the United State. After early press screenings wrapped with positive reactions, hype for Aquaman has grown in tandem with the holiday season, and it is slated to gross $60 million or more in its Chinese opening weekend. Such a figure would make Aquaman the highest-grossing opening for any DC film, and Warner Bros. isn’t about to overlook that sort of success.

So far, there is no word on what an Aquaman sequel could tackle, but star Jason Momoa knows where he wants Arthur Curry to go. In a recent interview with Syfy Wire, the actor said he’s got his dream opening for Aquaman 2 planned out and even pitched it to some higher ups.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa explained. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Aquaman opens on December 21st. Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.