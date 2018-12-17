‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Loves to Take Photos With Other People’s Girlfriends

Hey, ladies, if you decide to snap a photo with Jason Momoa at a comic con, be sure to bring your boyfriend as a hilarious prop!

Momoa, who is starring in Aquaman as the titular role, paid a visit to the The Graham Norton Show this week and showed off some of his hilarious fan photos.

Norton asked Momoa how he “finds ways to make it fun” while continually meeting his fans and the answer is simple: hug one half of a couple while the other half gets pushed away by Momoa’s giant, beefy arms.

The actor explained the common photo situation, which typically goes like this…

“Well, a married couple comes up and they wanna take a picture and then generally it’s the woman who wants to get the hug and they want me to push their husband away… or like kick him in the face.”

The first photo shows an extremely confused significant other who has just been ousted by Momoa. “He’s doing some acting,” Norton points out as the crowd laughs at the photo.

However, Norton doesn’t believe the man from couple #2 is pretending. “This is just tragic,” the host jokes, “I feel like he just got a girlfriend.” The crowd goes wild as Orton continues to speculate the history of the picture. “He’s properly upset,” he adds.

“This last one if kind of doubly cruel,” Norton points out. Not only did Momoa steal this man’s lady, but he signed over the dude’s face. Brilliant. Hilarious. Ruthless.

Norton decided he wanted to recreate Momoa’s favorite pose with his other guests, Bill Bailey (musician/wildlife enthusiast) and Darcey Bussell (Strictly Come Dancing).

Looking good, everyone! Hopefully, Momoa will be hitting the con circuit next year, gifting us with a whole new batch of these delightful fan photos.

The incredibly charming Jason Momoa will be starring in Aquaman alongside Amber Heard (Mera), Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantra), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (King Orm). The movie was directed by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Furious 7), and will follow Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with his underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman will be released in theaters everywhere on December 21, 2018.