‘Aquaman’ Director Confirms Trailer Coming Soon

DC Extended Universe fans are eagerly anticipating the first trailer for the next film in that universe, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Director James Wan has teased that they won’t have to wait much longer.

A fan asked Wan on Twitter when they should expect to see the trailer. Wan responded in a fashion appropriate to his reputation for working on horror movies.

“*whispering* Soooooon….,” he tweeted.

Rumor has it that Warner Bros. is planning to bring an Aquaman trailer, Aquaman panel, and lots of other DC Films news to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Perhaps fans should expect something even sooner?

Momoa’s Aquaman has begun popping up in promotional material swearing a new set of armor for the film. The first footage from Aquaman debuted at CinemaCon and the reactions were quite promising.

Momoa debuted as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League movie. Recently he spoke about how Aquaman differs from the DC superhero team-up movie.

“Justice League was like college. I’m not really sure what Aquaman was, it’s just all on my shoulders. I had a great time,” said Momoa. “I think in Justice League, you had five other characters around you suffering equally the same, so it was kind of fun to endure that. And then you know got me ready to do my solo movie which was challenging and tough and hard and super satisfying.”

And while the film is certainly a superhero movie, Wan says he’s drawing inspiration from the adventure genre.

“What inspired me were all the older, classic action-adventure films that [Steven] Spielberg used to do, actually. And I kind of try to draw from that mentality, the idea of ‘awe’ and ‘wonderment’ that we used to see in those kinds of films,” said Wan. “And I really wanted this movie to have that kind of magic heart, that wish fulfillment that we all have. What if we have the ability to just swim anywhere, right? Just hang out on a desert island in the middle of nowhere and just chill. And so I try to capture some of that spirit.”

Aquaman opens on December 21st.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.