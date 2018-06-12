‘Aquaman’ Trailer: First Reaction Surfaces

The first reaction from Warner Bros.’ yet-to-drop Aquaman trailer has surfaced online.

Russian website KinoMetro.ru gave a brief description of the trailer after it was screened exclusively for CineEurope attendees visiting the Warner Bros. presentation Monday.

The trailer was full of “not only traditional action and dizzying special effects, but also good humor,” the site reported, adding the footage featured an “unusually bright picture” that is “not so common with films from DC.”

Warner Bros. will reportedly give the trailer its online debut “soon,” and it’s likely the studio could make a splash if the trailer first premieres at San Diego Comic Con in July as expected.

Alternatively, fans’ first look at Aquaman could come ahead of superhero movies Incredibles 2 (out June 15) or Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6).

A new and more comic book-accurate look at Jason Momoa‘s aquatic superhero came last month by way of a Licensing Expo promotional poster, which showed the Atlantean king-to-be in an armor that appears to be green and orange, a look inspired by the comic book iteration of the character.

The James Wan-directed Aquaman will explore Arthur Curry’s journey from gritty drunkard to regal king.

“I think after Justice League, everyone got a pretty refreshing look at what Zack [Snyder] intended for Aquaman,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight.

“He’s a little grump and gruffy. Now, we get to know why he’s that way. We’re in the origin story, and we’re going to find out why he wasn’t loved in Atlantis and why he wasn’t loved on the surface. Now he has something that’s beautiful that can help the world… And it’s someone bringing it out of you even though you don’t think you have it.”

Ahead of Justice League in November, where Momoa made his full debut as the character after a cameo appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, told ComicBook.com the Aquaman solo features “his call to become king.”

“The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother [played by Patrick Wilson]. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world,” Momoa told us.

“It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21.